Voting during the pandemic done safer by absentee ballot, senior groups advise

For senior adults planning to vote in the November election, the safest option is absentee, said officials with two of the state’s senior advocacy organizations.
“We know seniors are really good about voting,” said Eileen Bradshaw, LIFE Senior Services president and CEO. “And we certainly want everyone to do that this year. But we want seniors to be safe and to vote without putting themselves at risk.”
Bradshaw joined Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma state director, on Tuesday for a virtual program, “Voting During the Pandemic: What You Need to Know.”
The program aired on AARP Oklahoma’s Facebook page and remains available for viewing there.
The deadline to request absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
“But, personally, that’s cutting it way too close,” Bradshaw said. “You don’t want to wait that long. We would suggest you go ahead and request now. It’s not too early. They’re waiting for those calls.”
Absentee ballots can be requested online at elections.ok.gov or by calling or writing your county election board.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has extended his executive order that waives the requirement that absentee ballots be notarized. For the November election, absentee voters will be able to verify their identity by attaching a copy of an approved identification document to their affidavit envelope instead of having to have their signature notarized or witnessed by two people.
For those who wish to use a notary, though, LIFE will offer a drive-through notary service at 3500 S. Peoria Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22.
Bradshaw and Voskuhl fielded questions as they were submitted online, including one about absentee voting for those who live in a nursing home.
“This is a really important one,” Bradshaw said. “You can request a ballot known as an incapacitated absentee ballot, which can be witnessed instead of notarized.”
Each county has an absentee ballot committee that collects the ballots in person from nursing homes and assisted living facilities, she said.
“And this year due to COVID, a nursing home can appoint someone to collect the ballots, then deliver them to someone from the absentee ballot committee at the front door,” she said.
If you requested an absentee ballot, can you still vote in person?
“We get this question a lot,” Voskuhl said, “like when someone requests an absentee ballot but waits too long to mail it in.
“The important part is, yes, you can still vote in person. Just make sure you did not mail in your ballot, and simply show up at the polls as normal.”
Seniors voting absentee can check online to ensure their ballot has been received by going to elections.ok.gov, he said.
“The ballot will not show as counted until the election is closed,” Voskuhl said. “But as the Election Board keeps receiving ballots, they do scan them in, and your ballot will be counted on the day of the election.”
Friday, Oct. 9, is the last day to register to vote for the November election.
“It’s important to exercise your right to vote and make sure your voice is heard,” Voskuhl said. “And for folks who want to skip the lines and stay safe, absentee ballot is an option.”
“Together we can make the voice of the 50-plus heard,” he said.
LIFE’s Senior Line is available to help with any voting-related questions, Bradshaw said.
“It can really help you navigate all of this if you have any issues,” she said.
The senior line is available at 918-664-9000, or go to lifeseniorservices.org.
