Voting during the pandemic done safer by absentee ballot, senior groups advise

For those who wish to use a notary, though, LIFE will offer a drive-through notary service at 3500 S. Peoria Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22.

Bradshaw and Voskuhl fielded questions as they were submitted online, including one about absentee voting for those who live in a nursing home.

“This is a really important one,” Bradshaw said. “You can request a ballot known as an incapacitated absentee ballot, which can be witnessed instead of notarized.”

Each county has an absentee ballot committee that collects the ballots in person from nursing homes and assisted living facilities, she said.

“And this year due to COVID, a nursing home can appoint someone to collect the ballots, then deliver them to someone from the absentee ballot committee at the front door,” she said.

If you requested an absentee ballot, can you still vote in person?

“We get this question a lot,” Voskuhl said, “like when someone requests an absentee ballot but waits too long to mail it in.

“The important part is, yes, you can still vote in person. Just make sure you did not mail in your ballot, and simply show up at the polls as normal.”