Vista Shadow Mountain tenants given until Friday to move out

She estimated that fewer than 20 units in the south Tulsa complex remain occupied.

“We have over 60 hotel rooms currently occupied, and about 20 have moved to other permanent housing already, so then that leaves us our remaining folks,” Gligo said.

Rodney Hill, 32, was among the residents who got out before the original Wednesday deadline. Hill said Vista Shadow Mountain removed his living room floor and walls about two months ago after informing him that the structure had mold. When he moved out Tuesday, he still had no living room floor or walls.

“It’s been horrible. It really has,” he said.

Fire Marshal Andy Teeter recently informed city councilors that 83 of the complex’s 100 structures are in imminently dangerous condition. This came just days after Vista Shadow Mountain made a payment to the city to cover a past-due $108,000 water bill that, left unpaid, would have resulted in the complex's being shuttered immediately.

Gligo said she was grateful to all of the organizations that have extended a hand to help Vista Shadow Mountain tenants in their time of need.