Vista Shadow Mountain apartments vacated, class-action lawsuit filed against owner, operator

Everyone’s out of Vista Shadow Mountain apartments. Now comes the hard part.
“Just the immediate stuff is done,” said City Councilor Lori Decter Wright. “Now we’ve got people in hotels that don’t have food. We’ve got people whose things were packed. They went and stayed in the hotel and came back and their unit was broken into and things were stolen. So we’ve got a lot going on still.”
City officials earlier this month ordered tenants of the south Tulsa complex to be out of their apartments by Wednesday after the city cited it for violating multiple fire prevention and building maintenance codes. The fire marshal earlier this week extended the deadline to Friday.
“There are still some employees, who are authorized to be on-site, that will be seen coming in and out of the complex,” the Fire Marshal’s Office said in a prepared statement Friday night. “After that, residents who need to retrieve belongings will need to make an appointment with the apartment management.”
Meanwhile, two former Vista Shadow Mountain residents filed a class-action lawsuit late Friday against the owners and operators of the apartment complex, CiTYR Group at Vista Shadow LLC and P Vista Shadow LLC.
Regina Edwards and Sandra Edwards are listed as plaintiffs in the case.
“The greedy, unethical landlord at Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments must be held accountable for the flagrant and illegal mistreatment of its tenants, some of whom are among Tulsa’s most vulnerable citizens,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit alleges that tenants were “ruthlessly taken advantage of” by the complex's management through routine deferral of maintenance, failure to pay utility bills, and allowance of unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
“Then, in July 2021, without providing any reason, let alone good cause, Shadow Mountain evicted all of its residents, ignoring the terms of their leases and the governing law,” the lawsuit states.
Shadow Mountain has violated several state laws, including breach of contract, negligence and gross negligence, and failure to abide by the Landlord and Tenant Act and the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act, the lawsuit alleges.
The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damage of no less than $75,000 as well as punitive damages and are asking for a jury trial.
Wright estimated that residents in about 160 units have been forced out of their homes since early June. Vista Shadow Mountain management had ordered residents in 50 units to be out of their homes by the end of June after they were deemed uninhabitable.
The complex faced having its water turned off after it failed to pay a $108,000 past-due bill. The bill was eventually paid.
Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, has been overseeing the efforts to help VSM residents transition into new housing. She said Friday that nearly 90 households were staying in hotels temporarily and that 17 had found new residences.
“Now comes the hard work of getting these people into permanent, quality housing,” Gligo said. “We are working very closely with Restore Hope Ministries to help get ERAP (Emergency Rental Assistance Program) dollars to make that happen.
“We have had a lot of great local landlords step up who are interested in helping these folks find a new home.”
Wright said she and fellow City Councilor Phil Lakin plan to propose the creation of a working group to examine how to prevent situations like the one at Vista Shadow Mountain from happening elsewhere. The troubles at the apartment complex also will be on the agenda when councilors meet with state legislators and county officials in August.
“I am hoping that out of that will come a broader working group of intergovernmental leadership so that we can look at what the state reform needs to be, what the county can do and then certainly what we can do at the city level,” Wright said.
Vista Shadow Mountain has not responded to multiple requests for comment from the Tulsa World.