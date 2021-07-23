Vista Shadow Mountain apartments vacated, class-action lawsuit filed against owner, operator

Everyone’s out of Vista Shadow Mountain apartments. Now comes the hard part.

“Just the immediate stuff is done,” said City Councilor Lori Decter Wright. “Now we’ve got people in hotels that don’t have food. We’ve got people whose things were packed. They went and stayed in the hotel and came back and their unit was broken into and things were stolen. So we’ve got a lot going on still.”

City officials earlier this month ordered tenants of the south Tulsa complex to be out of their apartments by Wednesday after the city cited it for violating multiple fire prevention and building maintenance codes. The fire marshal earlier this week extended the deadline to Friday.

“There are still some employees, who are authorized to be on-site, that will be seen coming in and out of the complex,” the Fire Marshal’s Office said in a prepared statement Friday night. “After that, residents who need to retrieve belongings will need to make an appointment with the apartment management.”

Meanwhile, two former Vista Shadow Mountain residents filed a class-action lawsuit late Friday against the owners and operators of the apartment complex, CiTYR Group at Vista Shadow LLC and P Vista Shadow LLC.

Regina Edwards and Sandra Edwards are listed as plaintiffs in the case.