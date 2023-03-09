When the Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge opens in the summer of 2024, it won’t provide a straight shot across the Arkansas River. The 1,400-foot-long structure will rise and fall and curve just the way landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh envisioned.

“The old bridge, it was like looking down a barrel. All you saw was straight,” said Jeff Stava, executive director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC. “This, he is trying to get you to look at the trees over there; then he is coming back looking at the trees over here, and the landing, and to look at the water — it’s open.”

It’s also very much an extension of the Gathering Place, to which the bridge will connect. From the rock aggregate surface of the 18-foot-wide deck to the weathered steel arches to the landscaped landing areas on each side of the bridge, the look and feel is the same as the park's.

“The cantilevered sandstone wall on the east bank of the river will look very similar to the Gathering Place’s Four Seasons pathway off 31st Street,” Stava said.

The park, which was also designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, won a city-sponsored design competition for the new pedestrian bridge in 2017.

“We are about 70% done with the bridge, maybe 75,” Stava said.

The checklist of work yet to be completed, Stava said, includes finishing the rock aggregate deck surface; installing handrails, lighting and benches; and completing the landing areas.

“We will be done (with the bridge) in August or September. But we are not going to be done with the area that connects to the trails,” Stava said.

The west bank landing area has seen significant changes since it was closed to the public when construction began in 2020. Where the bridge ends, an asphalt path begins, looping south around a landscaped berm — accented with more sandstone — before curving north under the bridge toward downtown.

By the time the project is complete, hundreds of new trees will have been planted on the west side of the river.

“We are finishing all the landscape down here, and we are finishing all of the trails and laying all of the asphalt, and we are planting trees — tons and tons of trees,” Stava said.

Work on the east bank connection to the bridge is not as far along, in part because the bridge was built from west to east and because plans for the east bank landing area are more extensive and complicated.

“We are working right now with a trail safety expert to come up with a way to kind of slow traffic up, particularly bike traffic in this area,” Stava said. “But it won’t be like a narrow pathway; it will be a plaza area that is opened up to the trails. And there will be a tree planter and an overlook to look down at the (white water) flume” that will be built in the Arkansas River.

Constructing the sandstone plaza, which will connect to the River Parks trail system at the entrance to the Gathering Place, is just one part of the job. The Gathering Place still has 5¼ acres of land on which to build along the east bank of the river.

Bump outs are being constructed to the north and south of the pedestrian bridge's east landing — massive manmade extensions of the river bank that will include the QuikTrip Lakeview Lawn.

“The north bump out has a performance space. … It has got a very large, flat, green lawn space and then kind of a little island that comes out that you can do performances on, too," Stava said. "There will be room for about 2,500 to 3,000 people on it.”

The entire package of work — pedestrian bridge, landings and bump outs — is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024 to coincide with the opening of the reconstructed Zink Dam.

Williams Crossing is being funded with $27.4 million in public money and $7.25 million in private donations. The Gathering Place is paying for the bump outs and other additions to the park along the east bank of the river.

The new pedestrian bridge will replace a converted railroad bridge that had for decades served as a pedestrian bridge. The city decided to demolish the bridge and build a new one after determining that the old one was structurally deficient.

July 2021 video: Demolition and construction on Tulsa's pedestrian bridge

Throwback Tulsa: Pedestrian Bridge over the Arkansas River dedicated in 1975