Video of Senate candidate’s daughter confronting veteran goes viral

  • Updated
Democrat Andrea Stone, of Edmond

EDMOND — A video of a state Senate candidate’s daughter yelling at a local veteran has gone viral.

Democrat Andrea Stone, of Edmond, said the widely shared Facebook video doesn’t tell the whole story.

The three-minute video shows Stone’s teenage daughter berating a veteran who refers to himself as Old Ranger and occasionally waves flags on Edmond street corners. Stone declined to give her daughter’s name.

The veteran appeared to have an American flag with a thin blue line through it, which has become a controversial symbol of a movement to support law enforcement. The so-called “All Lives Matter” movement is seen as a counterprotest to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

