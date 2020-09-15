Video of Senate candidate’s daughter confronting veteran goes viral

EDMOND — A video of a state Senate candidate’s daughter yelling at a local veteran has gone viral.
Democrat Andrea Stone, of Edmond, said the widely shared Facebook video doesn’t tell the whole story.
The three-minute video shows Stone’s teenage daughter berating a veteran who refers to himself as Old Ranger and occasionally waves flags on Edmond street corners. Stone declined to give her daughter’s name.
The veteran appeared to have an American flag with a thin blue line through it, which has become a controversial symbol of a movement to support law enforcement. The so-called “All Lives Matter” movement is seen as a counterprotest to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
The facility, funded as part of the city's $1.5 million COVID-19 CARES Act relief funding effort, provides a spacious environment that will accommodate social distancing in line with current safety protocols.
For the next two weeks, through Sept. 26, Hawthorne neighborhood residents will receive help cleaning up trash, junk and debris from their property, including removal of bushes, troublesome trees and broken down vehicles.
The city is accepting applications for its "parklet" program, which allows restaurants and other types of businesses to pay a fee to expand their footprints into the street where the speed limit is 25 mph or less.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the three prominent action items not in place are limits on event or gathering sizes, closure of bars and restrictions on indoor dining because local contact tracing is finding that none of those is driving COVID-19's spread in Tulsa County.