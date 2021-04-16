 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vian man killed in collision in Muskogee County
0 comments

Vian man killed in collision in Muskogee County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Vian man was killed Friday in a Muskogee County collision involving two tractor-trailer rigs and a pickup, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Steven Reaves, 22, of Vian, was driving a 2004 Dodge pickup on Oklahoma 351 about 9 miles south of Muskogee when the collision occurred about 1 p.m.

A 2019 Peterbilt driven by a 77-year-old Arkansas man and a 2003 TraiLiner truck driven by a 28-year-old Tennessee man were also involved, but troopers said they were still investigating how the crash happened. The highway was wet due to rain at the time, they said.

Reaves was pinned in his vehicle for about 20 minutes before the Keefton Fire Department extricated him, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two truck drivers refused medical treatment at the scene, troopers said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living
Politics

Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living

  • Updated

Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News