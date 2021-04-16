Vian man killed in collision in Muskogee County

A Vian man was killed Friday in a Muskogee County collision involving two tractor-trailer rigs and a pickup, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Steven Reaves, 22, of Vian, was driving a 2004 Dodge pickup on Oklahoma 351 about 9 miles south of Muskogee when the collision occurred about 1 p.m.

A 2019 Peterbilt driven by a 77-year-old Arkansas man and a 2003 TraiLiner truck driven by a 28-year-old Tennessee man were also involved, but troopers said they were still investigating how the crash happened. The highway was wet due to rain at the time, they said.

Reaves was pinned in his vehicle for about 20 minutes before the Keefton Fire Department extricated him, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two truck drivers refused medical treatment at the scene, troopers said.