Utility legislation prompted by soaring fuel costs during February's cold heads to governor

In response, McCall dusted off three shell bills and rushed the first one to the floor with the aid of a rule that more or less allows the majority to suspend just about all the other rules with a simple vote.

This set off the Democrats, who figured if the Republicans could do such a thing once they could do it again.

All of this took 1½ hours on a day in which the House met far into the night, facing a Thursday deadline for Senate bills.

The House finally passed the new bill, HB 1237, which is much like the one amended by the Senate.

• Legislation long sought by Tulsa and Oklahoma City is finally headed for the governor's desk after House passage of SB 838, which authorizes what are known as public safety districts.

The bill allows municipalities, with a 60% vote of the people, to impose a property tax assessment of up to 5 mills for public safety purposes. It would represent the first time in many decades that Oklahoma municipalities could access ad valorem taxes for operating expenses.