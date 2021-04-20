Utility legislation prompted by soaring fuel costs during February's cold heads to governor

Legislation with the potential to affect every gas and electric bill in the state is headed for the governor's desk after surviving intense scrutiny in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Senate Bills 1049 and 1050 are intended to blunt sharp increases in gas and electric bills during February's cold snap by allowing utilities to spread the charges to customers over as much as 30 years.
They would do this by offering what amount to low-interest loans to Oklahoma utilities through the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority. The loans would be used by utilities to pay fuel costs incurred during the 10-day deep freeze two months ago.
The loans would be repaid by surcharges to utility bills.
Supporters of the bills acknowledged that ratepayers will wind up paying either way, but as things stand now, monthly bills could increase by a factor of 100 or more.
House author Garry Mize, R-Edmond, said it is unclear how much might be loaned, but he indicated that bond issues totaling $3 billion are possible. He said an exact amount would not be known for months, at least, while utilities decide whether to participate.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, said the bills do not include sufficient protections for ratepayers, and several members said they were concerned that once the utilities and fuel suppliers are made whole, no effort will be made to investigate potential criminal wrongdoing or recover money under profiteering statutes.
Mize promised to pursue the matter and said he believes some sort of market manipulation occurred during the cold spell, when natural gas prices soared and some states — most notably Texas — had blackouts.
SB 1049 applies to nonregulated utilities such as the Grand River Dam Authority, and 1050 applies to investor-owned utilities regulated by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
The state would have no liability for repayment of the loans.
Also Tuesday:
• The feud between Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, spilled onto the House floor after the Senate passed a Treat-amended version of McCall's HB 1236.
The bill is McCall's attempt to give the Legislature some say in deciding which federal laws, regulations and executive orders the state decides to challenge in court.
Treat, unhappy because legislation he favors is being held up in the House, amended HB 1236 to create a new division within the state Attorney General's Office funded with $10 million from corporate income taxes, which McCall wants to eliminate but the Senate has refused to consider.
In response, McCall dusted off three shell bills and rushed the first one to the floor with the aid of a rule that more or less allows the majority to suspend just about all the other rules with a simple vote.
This set off the Democrats, who figured if the Republicans could do such a thing once they could do it again.
All of this took 1½ hours on a day in which the House met far into the night, facing a Thursday deadline for Senate bills.
The House finally passed the new bill, HB 1237, which is much like the one amended by the Senate.
• Legislation long sought by Tulsa and Oklahoma City is finally headed for the governor's desk after House passage of SB 838, which authorizes what are known as public safety districts.
The bill allows municipalities, with a 60% vote of the people, to impose a property tax assessment of up to 5 mills for public safety purposes. It would represent the first time in many decades that Oklahoma municipalities could access ad valorem taxes for operating expenses.
• SB 644, which would designate Oklahoma a Second Amendment Sanctuary State, passed the House, but only after amendments that will send it back to the Senate.