Unity Over Violence march pushes voting as call to action

Community members gathered at the historic Vernon AME Church on Friday and marched to Tulsa City Hall with a call to action to vote for change during the third annual Unity Over Violence prayer march.

The first unity march was held in honor of George Floyd, who was killed by police officers in 2020. The second was in remembrance of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre during its centennial year.

This year, the theme of the march was "Such a Time as This," commemorating the lives lost to mass shootings, domestic violence and other gun violence.

The recent tragedies mentioned included the racially motivated mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the shootings at a Memorial Day celebration in Taft, and the Saint Francis Health System mass shooting in Tulsa.

CJ Webber-Neal was an organizer of the event and brought together speakers from churches and candidates for public offices in Tulsa to speak, pray and promote change in the community.

"We want this to be a public issue," Webber-Neal said. "We don't want this just to be something where we just offer thoughts and prayers. Action is needed."

The ceremony began with a call to action from Webber-Neal, who asked marchers to call their representatives, councilors, governor and elected officials in Washington after leaving Friday's event and ask for gun-law reform.

"You need to call them and say, 'I am telling you with my voice that enough is enough,'" Webber-Neal said. "'And if you're not ready to make change, we'll make the change for you by removing you from your position.'"

Pastor Rodney Goss of Morning Star Baptist Church spoke on the importance of voting and coming together on a united front for change.

"Let us all come together, because change is not going to come with the bullet or the bullhorn; it's going to come at the ballot," Goss said.

Alicia Andrews, chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, said the issue of mass shootings and gun violence is a political issue that can change with the right leadership.

"Common-sense gun laws are needed yesterday," Andrews said. "We are losing people to mass murder all over the place, and it is absolutely because we are being cowards with regards to making laws that can prevent it. It is preventable."

Some of the candidates in attendance included Connie Johnson, a Democrat who is running for governor; Madison Horn, Jo Glenn and Jason Bollinger, all Democrats who are running for U.S. Senate; and Adam Martin, a Democrat who is running for the U.S House from Oklahoma's 1st congressional district.

"We should have elected officials do something now and put forth legislation that looks like America, that looks like democracy, because we're the ones that are going to move this country forward," Martin said.

When the march concluded at City Hall, the candidates running for different offices spoke, promising effective change if elected. "We are one," Johnson chanted with the crowd.

Apostle Sharyn Cosby with In the Spirit Ministries ended the march with a prayer.

"We are here today to proclaim by faith that we are of one mind, one heart and one in the spirit," she said.

