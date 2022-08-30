U.S. Sen. James Lankford addresses constituents at congressional forum in Tulsa

Before diving into legislative logistics Wednesday at an event in Tulsa, U.S. Sen. James Lankford waxed philosophical.

"I'm a firm believer in the first word and every other word after that of our (U.S.) Constitution," he told the audience. "But for some reason, our culture has lost our first word of our Constitution, 'we.'

During the past primary election season, Lankford said he was approached by countless people who "literally poked their finger in my chest and would say, 'You work for me. You need to do what I say.'

"I would smile at them, and I would say, ‘I don't work for "me." I work for "we," and we don't always agree on things, but we matter.'

"We should have dialogue on hard issues. … We should find a way to be able to strengthen our nation by having respectful dialogue on difficult issues, because if we just talk about the problems and never solve them, we are stuck."

Those remarks drew healthy applause from spectators at the Tulsa Regional Chamber's congressional forum at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel downtown.

Lankford answered questions from the crowd and shared his overview on national events and his work on the Senate Finance, Homeland Security, and Governmental Affairs, Energy and Natural Resources, and Indian Affairs committees.

One question centered on finding adequately trained workers.

"This is a big issue for us as a state," Lankford said. "We have a very low unemployment (rate) right now, and we're pursuing people."

The key is long-term workforce development, which many firms are doing in-house, he said.

"More and more companies that I've seen are hiring people that are not qualified and saying, 'If you will give me 90 days or 180 days to be committed to me, I'm going to train you,'" Lankford said. "More and more folks are actually hiring people and saying, ‘I will send you to school.' …

"Workforce development is best done locally. … I would say where we need more workforce, and where we need more people, let's train people into that spot and find partners."

Lankford was asked to address the foreign purchases of property in the state.

"What we saw was the year after medicinal marijuana was passed, the next year there were more foreign purchases of land in Oklahoma than any other state in America — not per-capita, per acre," he said. "It's a significant issue for us on land ownership. …

"Is it a problem if China purchases a huge chunk of land right next to Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City? Is is a problem if they purchase a huge section of land right next to one of our top-secret installations here in Oklahoma? I think it is.

"I think we should have some type of barrier there from a foreign entity stepping in to take possession of land or resources. … We should be more attentive to that than we have been."

The Republican senator also spoke out on the need to support energy sources championed in Oklahoma, asserting that the high price of natural gas stems from the lack of sufficient pipelines, a problem he said could be mitigated by streamlining the permitting process for that infrastructure.

Asked to name his biggest legislative achievement — Lankford is seeking his second six-year term in the U.S. Senate — he singled out sponsoring the Taxpayers Right-To-Know Act, which became law in early 2021.

"It's a very simple thing," he said. "It brings to the agencies' attention, the American people and members of Congress what do we do and how much do we spend on what we do. It's not a goal to be able to stop everything. It's a goal to say, ‘Where is duplication.'"

"That bill, in the decades ahead as it's rolled out and implemented, will allow us as a nation to be able to do greater accountability of our own government and will allow us to be able to limit the duplication and the waste that happens in government."

