U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Tulsa to plug federal funding of local project

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Tulsa on Tuesday to highlight $10 million in federal funding recently awarded to a project to reconnect West 51st Street under U.S. 75.

The project is one of the six infrastructure projects in the state to receive federal funding as part of the 2021 passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law championed by President Joe Biden.

While Oklahoma's all-Republican delegation opposed the funding bill, its members provided letters supporting the local project to transportation officials, records show.

Standing in a parking lot just off 51st Street, east of the massive Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 interchange construction site, Buttigieg told a crowd of about 70 people gathered for the press conference about how state and local leaders worked to make the project happen.

“You all have shown what happens when a community comes together to get important things done,” he said, adding later that “after so much talk and so many big promises about infrastructure, this administration was determined to actually do it.”

The latter remark was a jab at former President Donald Trump’s administration’s failed efforts to pass an infrastructure funding package.

Buttigieg said the rebuilding and reconnection of West 51st Street has been a long time coming.

“Over 60 years ago, the construction of U.S. 75 created a physical barrier that divided the Carbondale neighborhood into two,” he said. “Getting from one side to the other is less safe” and takes longer as a result of the highway bisecting the neighborhood.

U.S. Department of Transportation officials announced earlier this month that funding for six Oklahoma projects totaling $48.7 million had been awarded this year as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

This year’s total RAISE allocations nationwide included more than $2.2 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, approved by Congress in 2021.

Tulsa was the second stop Tuesday for Buttigieg as part of a six-state, 3½-day tour of recently funded infrastructure projects. Earlier Tuesday, he was in Tampa, Florida, to discuss funding for a new port project.

Asked why he was personally visiting Tulsa and other cities to talk about the funding of projects, Buttigieg replied: “It’s one thing to see a design or a blueprint; it’s another thing to get out among the people whose lives are going to be shaped by the decisions that we make.

“I wanted to make sure I had a chance to tell the story about why this project is successful and to hear the story about what it means to the neighborhood.”

The state had said in its grant application for the money that “this project will help reconnect and revitalize a community that was divided and negatively impacted by the creation of U.S. 75.”

Longtime west Tulsa resident Linda Fitzgerald recalled how the highway divided West 51st Street and the neighborhood.

After the road was bisected by the highway, Fitzgerald said, local vehicular traffic was funneled onto nearby West 49th Street, which she described as narrow, with no sidewalks or streetlights.

“This is exciting for all of southwest Tulsa,” Fitzgerald said of the road project. “The neighborhoods can get back to where they should be” regarding traffic.

Mayor G.T. Bynum, who spoke at the press conference, said that over the last century, a great deal of work was done to build infrastructure to support vehicles.

”So what this project will do for us is reconnect a neighborhood that was divided by a highway decades ago and connect it into world-class work that we are doing up and down the Arkansas River in our community to make it a premier regional destination.”

The project will reconnect the historic Carbondale community, a neighborhood developed in the early 1920s to house workers at the nearby Sunlight Carbon Co., according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation project application.

The neighborhood expanded east after the Sunlight Carbon Co. was destroyed by fire in 1928. Later, the neighborhood was split by the construction of U.S. 75 in the mid-1960s.

The new infrastructure project will include a sidewalk along the entire length of the street, a new pedestrian bridge over a railroad and a new connection to the Arkansas River trails system.

The West 51st Street project also includes several sustainable projects, such as low-impact development to protect water resources, electric-vehicle charging stations and a land buffer along the river to reduce erosion.

Construction on the project is scheduled to start in 2024 and be complete by 2025, according to the state grant application.

The $10 million from the RAISE program will finance reconstruction of about one mile of West 51st Street and connections under U.S. 75 at Interstate 44.

The $10 million will fund 65% of the project, according to ODOT records, with the remaining $5.5 million needed from state and other federal funds.

