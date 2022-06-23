Two challenging incumbent for House District 24 seat

Oklahoma House District 24 incumbent Logan Phillips will face off against Air Force veteran Chris Banning and Metropolitan Environmental Trust’s Executive Director Bobby Schultz on June 28 in the Republican race for the district seat.

District 24 covers 212 square miles and includes parts of Beggs, Bixby, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mounds, Sapulpa and Winchester. The district has a population of 38,814 based on the 2020 census, and its area school districts are Beggs, Bixby, Glenpool, Kellyville, Liberty, Mounds, Preston and Twin Hills Public Schools.

Phillips, 39, has served as a representative since 2018. As the Oklahoma House of Representatives’ co-chair of the Rural Broadband Expansion Council, Phillips said he has participated in efforts to expand the council’s membership and deliver high-speed internet to 95% of Oklahomans in five years through House Bill 3363.

Phillips said he is running again to continue the work he started. He said, if elected, he hopes to increase Oklahomans' access to mental health services and support public schools as they experience teacher shortages.

The candidate has been met with opposition by the School Freedom Fund Oklahoma — an organization in support of school choice — which has spent about $93,000 in opposition to his campaign as of June 22. Phillips among Republican candidates facing campaign attacks from school choice supporters.

“I have a strong belief that public money should be used for public good. I do not believe in the voucher system,” Phillips said. “I believe that devalues and strips our students of an educational requirement that is constitutional.”

As the incumbent, Phillips said his experience and record of success sets him apart from his opponents. He cited Oklahoma's move from 47th to 24th in the nation in broadband.

Although the makeup of his district has changed significantly in this year’s redistricting, he said he will be there to hear every new voice.

Banning, 46, of Bixby is the CEO of the Banning Investment Group. He said he fell in love with Oklahoma while providing volunteer relief at Tinker Air Force Base during the Oklahoma City bombing.

He said he is running to give back to the community and help it grow.

A father of six, Banning said he wants to support public schools and promote audits of school security through third parties to ensure students’ safety. He said schools should focus on core concepts instead of “distraction points."

He said he would promote Historically Underutilized Business Programs — like those used in Texas — to provide opportunities for economically disadvantaged small businesses.

Banning’s service in Desert Storm and Shield came into question after an email from a community member. He clarified that he participated in Operation Provide Comfort, which falls under Desert Storm and Shield. Banning’s DD214 form reflects three years of service in Operation Desert Storm and Shield from Dec. 13, 1993, to Jan. 12, 1997.

He also provided clarification surrounding his flying experience and said he was a standalone electrician on an airborne warning and control system. He apologized for causing any confusion on Facebook and told the Tulsa World he doesn’t think this will affect his campaign.

Banning, who is endorsed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, said he respects Stitt’s accomplishments and dedication.

Schultz, 57, of Tulsa is an Eagle Scout and has experience working with one county and 10 municipal governments to provide recycling depots through the Metropolitan Environmental Trust. He said he is running for District 76 because he wants to bring common sense into the state Legislature.

“I think the best way to effect change is from the inside,” Schultz said.

Funding public education is important to Schultz, who said he wants to retain teachers and increase their salaries in light of teaching shortages. He also wants to increase access to mental health services and improve the state’s roads and bridges.

Schultz said although he is running as a Republican, he feels it is important for representatives to hear the opinions of everyone, as they represent individuals from various political backgrounds.

He said he is set apart from his opponents because of his experience as the CEO and scout executive of the Cimarron Council for the Boy Scouts of America. He said his business experience taught him how to make difficult decisions and communicate with others.

“If people can have face-to-face, open, honest and respectful conversations, we can solve a lot of problems, and that's what I bring to the table,” Schultz said.

