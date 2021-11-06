Turkey Mountain trail work to begin in mid-November

Not to downplay the moment. Long a wildly popular but grossly under maintained natural asset, Turkey Mountain has been due some love and attention for a long time. Friday’s event was an opportunity for local officials to remind the public that better days lie ahead with the implementation of the Turkey Mountain Master Plan.

“The trails here are just kind of washed out, and they just sort of exist where people start walking,” Jones said. “But to have a maintained, sustainable trail system that actually holds up to a lot of use and doesn’t erode and that kind of stuff, that is going to be dramatically life changing.”

Phase 1 of the project — construction of 12 miles of multi-use trails spanning 475 acres — begins Nov. 15. Progressive Trail Design, one of the firms responsible for making Bentonville, Arkansas, a mecca of mountain biking and hiking, is doing the work.

“We just want people to know that your favorite trail is probably not getting completely taken away,” said Jason Stouder, planning director for Progressive. “It may get improved a bit; it may get changed a little bit; but you’re not going to lose the wildness of Turkey Mountain.

“Turkey Mountain will stay wild, but yet it will have a trail system that is also safe and navigable for users.”