Tulsa's Mayor Bynum to get COVID vaccination this week; encourages others to sign up

Like most politicians, Mayor G.T. Bynum likes to get out and about and meet people. Like most everyone who’s taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, he hasn’t done that in what seems like an eternity.
“All of my meetings are virtual, and as I have told folks who have asked to have a meeting, I am happy to have a meeting, but it has to be virtual, because I have 400,000 people counting on me not to get sick,” Bynum said. “So I have to live this kind of Howard Hughes existence where I am in my office with nobody else.”
But even Howard Hughes flew the coop occasionally, and Bynum plans to spend part of his day Friday getting his first COVID-19 vaccine shot. He can’t wait.
“I am just excited to be one of those who will be able to get it,” he said.
And no, the mayor did not cut to the front of the line. He and other city elected officials became eligible for the vaccine under Phase 2 of the state’s distribution process. This week the State Health Department announced the start of Phase 3 of distribution, opening the door for approximately 2.5 million more Oklahomans to get vaccinated.
Bynum has long made it clear that he was looking forward to getting his shot in the arm, but on Tuesday he acknowledged some apprehension about what it will mean for him to take a place in line.
“I don’t want to be cutting ahead of some teacher who is going to be in the classroom or somebody else who needs it more than me just because I happen to be an elected official,” he said.
Bynum said he felt better after speaking with Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, who reminded him that a vaccination benefits more than just the recipient.
“If you get this, you are reducing your ability to accidentally give it to other people,” Bynum said Dart told him. “So you are actually doing them a favor by doing this. It is not solely about protecting yourself. It is about reducing your ability to hurt the people that you care about, and that made it a much easier decision for me.”
All of the city’s first responders, including firefighters and police officers, have had the opportunity to get vaccinations, Bynum said.
The mayor is not the only city elected official who has gotten the vaccine or is about to get it. Six of nine city councilors have received at least one shot. Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper, Jayme Fowler and Crista Patrick have yet to receive theirs. Hall-Harper and Patrick plan to get their vaccinations as soon as possible, but Fowler said he’s going to wait a bit.
“You’ve got first responders; you’ve got our teachers, our elders, so many other people that are in dire need of the vaccines. … I am going to wait before I get my shot,” Fowler said.
“It’s not that I don’t believe in the vaccine at all. I fully support what we’re doing here in the community. … I just don’t think, quite frankly, I don’t think it’s my turn yet.”
Three councilors — Patrick, Connie Dodson and Jeannie Cue — all caught the virus and recovered, as did former Councilor Cass Fahler.
Bynum joined councilors on Tuesday in urging residents to seriously consider getting vaccinated, saying it is a safe and effective way to help put the harrowing last year behind us.
“We have the opportunity to stamp this out. If you hate what you have had to go through for the last year, here is your chance,” Bynum said.
“Here is the chance that everyone of us can take to build up herd immunity within our city and crush this virus and have it in the rearview mirror, and the best way to do that is to get this vaccine.”
