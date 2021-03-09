Tulsa's Mayor Bynum to get COVID vaccination this week; encourages others to sign up

“I don’t want to be cutting ahead of some teacher who is going to be in the classroom or somebody else who needs it more than me just because I happen to be an elected official,” he said.

Bynum said he felt better after speaking with Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, who reminded him that a vaccination benefits more than just the recipient.

“If you get this, you are reducing your ability to accidentally give it to other people,” Bynum said Dart told him. “So you are actually doing them a favor by doing this. It is not solely about protecting yourself. It is about reducing your ability to hurt the people that you care about, and that made it a much easier decision for me.”

All of the city’s first responders, including firefighters and police officers, have had the opportunity to get vaccinations, Bynum said.

The mayor is not the only city elected official who has gotten the vaccine or is about to get it. Six of nine city councilors have received at least one shot. Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper, Jayme Fowler and Crista Patrick have yet to receive theirs. Hall-Harper and Patrick plan to get their vaccinations as soon as possible, but Fowler said he’s going to wait a bit.