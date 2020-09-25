Tulsa's chief of community development and policy let go by mayor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nick Doctor, the city’s chief of community development and policy, was let go Friday by Mayor G. T. Bynum.

Michelle Brooks, spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office, confirmed Friday afternoon that Doctor was no longer employed at the Mayor’s Office, but she provided no details.

“I can confirm he no longer works for the Mayor’s Office,” Brooks said. “This is a personnel matter, so I don’t have anything else to provide.”

Bynum also would not comment about the reason for the severance, but he told the Tulsa World in a statement Friday evening that “I am grateful for Nick’s work to make Tulsa a better city. I wish him the best moving forward.”

Doctor confirmed late Friday afternoon that leaving the Mayor’s Office was not his decision, but he declined to comment further.

Doctor, 34, was one of the first people Bynum hired after he was elected in June 2016. He joined the mayor’s staff after six years at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, where his final position was senior vice president of government affairs.

Before starting at the chamber in 2011, Doctor worked as a Tulsa City Council aide and legislative liaison. He is a graduate of the University of Tulsa.