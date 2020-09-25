Tulsa's chief of community development and policy let go by mayor

Nick Doctor, the city’s chief of community development and policy, was let go Friday by Mayor G. T. Bynum.
Michelle Brooks, spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office, confirmed Friday afternoon that Doctor was no longer employed at the Mayor’s Office, but she provided no details.
“I can confirm he no longer works for the Mayor’s Office,” Brooks said. “This is a personnel matter, so I don’t have anything else to provide.”
Bynum also would not comment about the reason for the severance, but he told the Tulsa World in a statement Friday evening that “I am grateful for Nick’s work to make Tulsa a better city. I wish him the best moving forward.”
Doctor confirmed late Friday afternoon that leaving the Mayor’s Office was not his decision, but he declined to comment further.
Doctor, 34, was one of the first people Bynum hired after he was elected in June 2016. He joined the mayor’s staff after six years at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, where his final position was senior vice president of government affairs.
Before starting at the chamber in 2011, Doctor worked as a Tulsa City Council aide and legislative liaison. He is a graduate of the University of Tulsa.
Doctor played a key role in advancing many of the mayor’s major initiatives over the last four years. He had been overseeing the implementation of the Vision Tulsa capital improvements package that includes construction of the USA BMX headquarters and track, the overhaul of Zink Dam and the redesign and building of a new Gilcrease Museum.
He led the city’s effort to establish the Arena District Master Plan, which calls for revitalizing the area near the BOK Center and linking it with other parts of town. He also was instrumental in pushing for the establishment of a Tourism Improvement District. That proposal remains tied up in litigation.
Doctor was the city’s representative on the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and the architect behind the move to create a separate Tulsa Planning Office outside of City Hall.
He’s also worked closely with the city’s education leaders to improve internet access for students.
Doctor’s work with the Internet Access Task Force led to the city’s allocation of $5.6 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide high-speed internet service to help children in low-income families with remote learning while schools are not meeting in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
