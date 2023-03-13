Tulsans on Monday night had their first opportunity to provide input on the city’s plan to build a new $13.8 million animal shelter.
About three dozen people attended the Tulsa Animal Welfare Commission’s special meeting at City Hall.
“I do have some concerns about the location, the proximity to the zoo,” said Zac Poland.
Poland said he was concerned that the new site near the Tulsa Zoo and Mohawk Park could lead to the dumping of more pets.
It “could potentially lead to an increase of unwanted pets,” he said.
Poland was not alone in questioning the wisdom of the new site.
“It needs to be centrally located,” Lisa Brown told commission members.
The city announced in October that it had abandoned its plan to renovate its existing shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave and would instead build a new facility on 3.5 acres of city-owned land at 36th Street North and Pawnee Drive, just south of the zoo.
Jamie Prashaw, a senior architect for GH2, presented a conceptual plan for the new facility.
“At this point, these are just lines on paper, and they are easy to move,” she said.
Prashaw said the city has already made changes to the conceptual plan to address the Tulsa Zoo’s concerns about the new site.
If in six months the design looks different, “don’t be alarmed,” she said.
Commission member Teresa Meinders-Burkett noted after the meeting that the city doesn’t have excess unused property on which to build a shelter.
“It’s limited, and it’s not in central Tulsa,” she said, adding that many of the city-owned properties are in the floodplain.
Although many speakers expressed dissatisfaction with the new location, the plans for the new facility were generally well received.
The 24,125-square-foot facility is expected to include clinic space, a surgery center, isolation rooms, an adoption area, office space, an outdoor space for animals, and more than 500 cages for cats, dogs, exotic animals and recovering animals.
The city has been working on the project since 2013, when Tulsans approved funding for shelter renovations as part of the first Improve Our Tulsa capital improvement package.
Over time, as the scope of the project expanded and prices rose, city officials began exploring whether a new facility could be built at a cost similar to the requested improvements, as the shelter’s needs have continued to grow.
Animal Welfare Commission Chairman Susan Savage ended the meeting by thanking the attendees for their continued efforts to improve conditions at the shelter.
“It has been at times a little disheartening,” she said of the long process of getting a new shelter built.
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 35 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Tilly
Hi, my name is Tilly and I am a 10 month old Miniature American Shepherd (best guess because we really don't know) but lots of people call me a Miniature Australian Shepherd. All I know is that I am in the petite range at 16 lbs. I honestly think my long hair, which is one of my best features, is 10 of those lbs! Not only is my hair pretty, it's also super soft. I like playing with my sister and especially snuggling in my foster's lap! I do not like baths even though I know they are important to keep my hair so pretty. Oh well, I can put up with them once in a while but I can't promise I won't get you a little wet too! I got to go to Petsmart this last Saturday and it was so much fun. I loved seeing all the people and especially the little people! I gave out lots of licks that day! I'm ready to be in my forever home! The people at the rescue said they are just waiting for the applications to come in so if you think I'm the one, go the their website at
www.carerescueok.org! Waiting to hear from you!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Penny
Sweet and charming, Penny would be a lovely addition to any family! If you are thinking about adopting a cat, this is your sign. Penny is 11 months old, 6 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats/
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Talia
Hey everyone! They said I needed to tell you a little about myself so here goes nothing! My name is Talia which means "heaven's dew". I don't think they named me that for any real reason, just that it sounded pretty like me! I heard people talking about what breed I am. I think I'm a Miniature American Shepherd but some people call us Miniature Aussies. Either way, I am not as big as some of the dogs around here. In fact, I only weigh 19 lbs! Of course, I have been getting lots of treats at my foster's house so I could have put on a pound or two. I was kind of scared when I first got here but it didn't take me long to figure out how much I like all the pets and lovings! It's fun to snuggle too! My birthday is coming up in May so right now I'm 10 months old. I love being around other dogs and the kids are super fun! Hopefully my forever family is out there looking for me! If you think you might be them, check out the applications at
www.carerescueok.org! Can't wait!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Oliver
Oliver is a red tabby male who in person looks a lot like our shop kitty Beamer – long and lean. His estimated birthdate is March 9, 2021 and was taken in by StreetCats when his owner was going into the hospital for an extended period of time and she had no one to care for him. He came into us on March 11, 2023 and was very curious and friendly roaming all over our cat area and getting along with people and friendly kitties.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Belle
Meet Belle! She is a curious, talkative, spunky little pup! We believe that she is a 4 month old beagle/foxhound mix but it's always a mystery since her background is unknown. But what we DO know is that the way to this girl's heart is through her stomach - a good yummy treat and a belly rub then she is in doggie heaven! Belle definitely likes cuddles but be ready, if she sees something she needs to investigate, she is off to do that! Belle had a rough beginning but with lots of love and patience, she will reward you with so many laughs! If you think Belle might be right for your family, please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Ardelia
Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Ardelia is 1 year old, 8 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats/
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Baylee
Baylee is a very sweet beagle/foxhound (we think!) mix that will melt into a hug! She is 4 months old and has the cutest face ever. She especially enjoys cuddles on the couch! Baylee loves all toys but the ball is her all time favorite. And she will do most anything for a treat! Baylee is still a little timid and unsure due to her beginnings and needs someone willing to give her lots of love and patience. She is shy but once she knows you, she is a bubbly little girl. She is well worth it! If you are interested in Baylee, please check out our application at
www.carerescueok.org!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Frank
Frank is a dark blue and white male with long hair and an estimated birthdate of March 9, 2018. In addition to having updated vaccinations from the Tulsa SPCA, he had a dental cleaning at Feline Specialties before coming in to StreetCats on 3/11/2023. He is a “cool dude,” very friendly and outgoing. He is a love and loves to be petted and admired.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Johnny
Just look at those eyes - they really say it all! Johnny is a 4 yr old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who literally wants nothing but to love and to be loved! He recently graduated from our STAR Inmate Training Program where he learned basic commands and graduated with high marks! He is one smart pup and really wants to please! Johnny (after Johnny Cash of course!) is house and crate trained. He lived with seven other dogs in the program and did well with them. His trainer said he is the only one that never had a scuffle. We call him Johnny the Peacemaker! If you would like to meet this sweet boy, please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org for our application!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Ajax
Ajax is a smart cookie who is looking for his perfect forever family! Do you want a loveable fur ball who will be your companion for life? Look no further! Ajax is 4 years old, 16 lbs., neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats/
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Beau
This is Beau! Beau is a smart, athletic boy who loves to play! He does have a lot of energy, so he will need a home with those who will help him channel it appropriately. He was house trained in his last home and should adjust well to being your indoor dog! Beau is 68 lbs., 2 years old, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Amelia
Amelia is a very sweet tortie with an estimated birthdate of 1/1/2020. She was rescued by a StreetCats volunteer who kept her until she could come into StreetCats. She was spayed on 3/1/23 and also had a dental cleaning when she was in Feline Specialties. She is loving and a lap cat, but she is also very playful and loves lots of interaction and time with people plus she’d probably love to have a kitty playmate. She needs a house to live in as she as she can be very active.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Cookie
It's Cookie time! She is a one year old heeler/catahoula mix that is a perfect size at approximately 40 lbs. Cookie has the most beautiful, amazingly soft coat and loves to be petted. She is the best snuggler too! She is dog and cat friendly, housetrained and likes to carry on a conversation with her people! If you are looking for a great all around pup, this girl is it! Please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org for our application!
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Melody
Melody is a grey patch tabby who came to us weighing only 8.8 lbs. Her estimated birthdate is March 1, 2020. She was taken in by someone after being left in an apartment when her owner died, but the foster person couldn’t keep her. She loves human attention, being petted, and is playful with toys that go around and around. She gets along with other kitties in StreetCats.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Cinnamon
Meet Cinnamon! She is a beautiful cinnamon colored Staffordshire Terrier girl who was homeless for a while but is couch surfing with a very nice lady until she can find her people. According to her housemate, she gets along with other dogs, she is smart and has a super sweet personality. She is also spayed and housetrained. Cinnamon is not a huge fan of riding in the car but will do it to please her person. Her house mom says she definitely bonds strong with her human and loves to snuggle to watch Netflix. Cinnamon is basically just happy if she's near her person and/or other doggie friends. If you are interested in Cinnamon, please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org for our application.
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Leo and Van
Leo (black and white tuxedo) and Van (blue tabby) are a bonded pair of males that have lived together their entire lives. Their estimated birthdate is July 2, 2022. They lived with a woman for the first months of their life, however, she had to go into rehab and the cats were left alone in her home until someone started coming by and checking on them. StreetCats has a release from the original owner to take them in and to adopt them out together to the wonderful home they deserve. Van is more outgoing and playful and Leo is more reserved. They have not been around children, however Van craves human contact and he had a great time with a young girl rubbing all over her and asking to be petted. Both cats are very sweet and will make a wonderful pair of companions. Due to the adoption of another pair we had, Leo and Van are sleeping together in a little house on top of the cages in StreetCats.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photos courtesy of StreetCats
Oprah
You get a home! You get a home! When is it my turn to get a home? I came in originally as a shelter transfer. I have been adopted out once (it only lasted a night), but I was returned due to not liking the cat in home. I do in fact do great with other dogs! I love bath time and being brushed out. I would love to lay in your lap and snuggle with you. I promise I give all of the best cuddles! Oprah is 1 year old, 43 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions. She would love to meet you!
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Puka
Puka arrived at the Tulsa SPCA on 1-5-23. When it comes to relationships, she is very level-headed and does not jump in paws-first. With a little time, she will become your very best friend! Puka is 12 years old, 8 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Barbie
I'm a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world. Life in shelter-- it's fantastic!
You can brush my hair, dress me up everywhere. Imagination, life is your creation. Make me walk, make me talk, do whatever you please I can act like a star, I can beg for my treats Come jump in, human friend, let us do it again. Hit the town, run around, and let's go party! Barbie is 2 years old, 54 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions. She would love to meet you!
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Shadow
I'm a low-maintenance companion looking for a relaxed home to call my own! As you can see, I am bit shy initially and require some time to adjust to my new surroundings. I recently moved into a place with dogs and decided they aren't for me. I love humans though and will be just as affectionate as any dog! There's a lot of me to love; a bit too much for my health actually so someone who wants to help me lose a few so I can get around a bit easier would be amazing! I am front declawed and require an indoor home. I have lived with other cats and done well, but they better not bother me when I'm having my beauty sleep! Shadow is 17.2 lbs., 15 years old, male, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and is up to date on parasite preventions. Shadow is currently in Foster care, so an appointment is needed to meet him. Email
adoptions@tulsaspca.org to do so.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Sylvie
Yes. Okay, already. I'm a dog. I really am. I'm not a porcupine or a tribble or whatever you were about to guess. And I may be a little gray around the muzzle and need some special TLC, but doesn't every dog deserve that when she gets to be my age? I'm Sylvie, and you can verify my real, true, loyal, loving doggy heart and soul. Sylvie is 2 years old, female, 46 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Gibbs
Gibbs is around 3.5 years old. He loves attention, affection and being close to his people. He likes getting massages, suckling on blankets and making biscuits. He’s also very smart and sometimes can open doors! He’s been in a foster home with several dogs and other cats and is good with all of them.
Gibbs is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends and is currently in a foster home. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Dac
Hi I’m Dac and I am full of personality! I was tired of living on the streets so one day I decided to rescue myself by hopping into a nice man’s truck and refusing to leave until he took me to the American embassy… Just kidding! All I really asked for is to help me find my furever home.
At 70 lbs I am a big boy and look a bit intimidating, but I’m really just a big goofball that likes to give kisses. I am drawn to alpha males but get along with everyone including children and other dogs. I hate to brag, but I am highly educated, having graduated from the STAR program two times! Another thing that makes me unique is the reason for my name- you see, Dac is short for pterodactyl because when I am feeling vocal, evidently I sound like a winged dinosaur. If you’re looking for an active, unique dog to keep you supplied with interesting stories, I’m your dog!
Dac is current on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped and heartworm negative! Applications can be found at
www.carerescueok.org.
Binx
Hi, I'm Binx! I am a sweet, older gal who is seeking a forever home. I have some medical issues but those are being easily controlled through daily medication! Binx is 13 years old, female, 7 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats/
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Caddy
Caddy was brought to the Tulsa SPCA on Dec. 13, 2022. She was found at Yahola Lake doing a little hiking. She is a sweetie looking for her forever home and hiking buddy. Caddy is 2 years old, 55 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on her parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs/
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Boo
Boo is guessed to be around 7 months old. He loves to play and spring toys are his favorite. He's a fast house panther that is learning to navigate the cat tower with ease. He gets along well with other cats but can be a rough tumbler and some kitties may be annoyed. Please read his full profile on our website.
He is currently in a foster home and is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. His adoption fee is $75. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Gia
This is Gia. The picture just doesn't do her justice because she is gorgeous! This little lady is so much fun! Gia is a shepherd mix and one-year-old. She is extremely smart, energetic and loves being spoiled, held and snuggling up with her person. She is everything an active person could want. Want to go jogging....great idea! Hiking....She’s in! Snuggling and kisses....yes please. Gia would love to find her forever family.....is it you?
Gia is currently in our STAR Inmate Training Program and will graduate Dec. 14th. Your application can be preapproved through
carerescueok.org!
Gia is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Gaston
Gaston is around 2-3 years old. He was found in rural Creek County with a wound on his leg. It was severe and required amputation. He’s now happy, healthy, and ready for his forever home! He will need slow introductions when meeting new cats and dogs. Gaston is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He is currently in a foster home and his adoption fee is $75.
Please visit our website to fill out an adoption application at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org
Photo provided by Sapulpa Furry Friends
Bruce
Howdy! My name is Bruce. I am 2 years old, and I am up for anything and everything! I love playing with all the toys and snuggles. I am not a huge fan of being restrained, so I think a home with older children or no children would be perfect. My previous owner said I was good with the dogs in my old home, but we have not tested that out here. I am neutered, up to date on vaccines, current on parasite prevention medications, and microchipped. Just sitting here waiting on my furever family
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Bruce.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Hoss
Hey everyone! Hoss is my name and snuggling is my game! More than anything else, I like being with my people. I actually know my birthday which is Jan. 27, 2022 because my mom had me and my sister at the house of this nice man who let her come in out of the cold. I’m pretty sure I’m an American Staffordshire Terrier and I’m told I have the softest coat! Right now I am on an adventure going through the STAR Inmate Training Program and I’m learning lots of new stuff! I’ll be graduating around the end of November and I hope I’ll have a new home with my forever family waiting for me!
Hoss is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Daisy
Say hello to Daisy! We are not sure, but we think she might be a Catahoula and Chihuahua mix, approximately a year old. No matter what she is, we do know she is gorgeous and has a beautiful smile!
Daisy is super-sweet and loves her people hard. She cuddles great and loves napping together. Daisy learns commands quickly and is eager to please. She has been to doggie daycare and did great with other dogs especially those her size (40ish lbs) or larger. Based on her interest level, Daisy would be a little too much for cats, so best not to mix.
This sweet girl needs a yard with a privacy fence since she might like to explore too much! Daisy would do best with a companion dog since she misses her people when they leave. She has a little separation anxiety, but she is working on it through it with her fosters who think she is a pretty awesome pup! Daisy is the perfect size for any family and is ready to meet you today!
Daisy is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Gingy
Gingy is a young Boxer mix that is now available for adoption. He is energetic and friendly with the most expressive ears!! He is currently 37 pounds, but a little thin so probably has some filling out to do. He did well on a leash and sat for treats!
To adopt, please visit Gingy at the Sapulpa Animal shelter! Open Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Duck
Duck is a rather cute pittie mix that is now available for adoption. That face! He is very sweet, sat on command, and did well on the leash. He does seem, initially at least, to prefer women to men. He may just need a little time to warm up and some good experiences with a man.￼￼
To adopt, please visit Duck at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Norman
Norman is a shy guy and will take time to warm up to new people, but he can become affectionate once he knows he can trust you. If you're willing to give him the time that he needs, the payoff will be well worth it.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
