Tulsans to vote on new PSO franchise agreement Tuesday

Bynum noted that it wasn’t long ago that many of the city’s highway lights were out and the city had to scramble to find funds to repair them.

“It (the franchise agreement) establishes funding to address some of our more long-term issues here in Tulsa and specifically funding to replace and maintain highway lighting, which is something that most major cities in the U.S. have in their franchise agreements,” Bynum said.

The city has been fortunate to have PSO as its electric provider for the past century, Bynum said, especially during times of crisis.

“As we have seen in any number of different natural disasters that have occurred in the last 20 years, it makes all of the difference when you have a company that has the national footprint that PSO does,” Bynum said. “They can bring in resources from all over the country to respond to an ice storm or a tornado or a flood.”

Gary Allison, co-organizer of The Ready for 100 Tulsa Action Campaign, said the organization will not oppose the franchise agreement. It had lobbied unsuccessfully to have clean renewable energy provisions included in the franchise agreement.