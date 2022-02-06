Tulsans to vote on new PSO franchise agreement Tuesday

The city of Tulsa’s proposed new franchise agreement with PSO heads to the voters Tuesday.
That’s news in and of itself, because the public doesn’t get a say over the contract very often. The last time Tulsans voted on a PSO franchise agreement was 25 years ago. This time around, the city is proposing a 15-year deal that includes several firsts.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Franchise agreements lay out the terms under which private companies can use public rights of way and the associate fees those entities pay in return for that access.
PSO currently pays the city 2% of its gross receipts generated within the city limits. That money — approximately $9 million a year — goes into the city’s general fund to pay for day-to-day city operations.
The proposed new agreement would keep the franchise fee at 2% and add a 1% charge to fund the maintenance and repair of public ways, such as streets, highways and rights of way.
The 1% charge is expected to raise $4.5 million a year, or $76 million over the life of the agreement, that would go into a special revenue fund to ensure that the money is used for its intended purpose.
“It is not a huge amount of money in one year, but the difference that this will make over a 15-year period of time when you add all those years up will be tremendous,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Bynum noted that it wasn’t long ago that many of the city’s highway lights were out and the city had to scramble to find funds to repair them.
“It (the franchise agreement) establishes funding to address some of our more long-term issues here in Tulsa and specifically funding to replace and maintain highway lighting, which is something that most major cities in the U.S. have in their franchise agreements,” Bynum said.
The city has been fortunate to have PSO as its electric provider for the past century, Bynum said, especially during times of crisis.
“As we have seen in any number of different natural disasters that have occurred in the last 20 years, it makes all of the difference when you have a company that has the national footprint that PSO does,” Bynum said. “They can bring in resources from all over the country to respond to an ice storm or a tornado or a flood.”
Gary Allison, co-organizer of The Ready for 100 Tulsa Action Campaign, said the organization will not oppose the franchise agreement. It had lobbied unsuccessfully to have clean renewable energy provisions included in the franchise agreement.
Allison said after researching the issue he has concluded that “PSO was well on its way to becoming a 100% clean renewable electricity provider, and I don’t know that there is any other utility anywhere near here that is that far down the line.”
Tuesday’s vote comes less than two weeks after Public Service Company of Oklahoma President and CEO Peggy Simmons told the Tulsa World that the average residential customer’s bill throughout the utility’s service area could increase by about $4.06 a month over 20 years to cover fuel and purchased power costs PSO incurred during last February’s historic cold spell.
PSO is not allowed to make a profit off of the fuel and purchased power it uses to power its plants.
The $675.2 million securitization case is before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said the Corporation Commission has the exclusive authority to spread the costs of utility service over a period of time to reduce the monthly impact on customer bills.
“The franchise Tulsans will vote on February 8 and the securitization of fuel costs are entirely separate issues,” Greene said.
Bynum made a similar distinction.
“That is an unfortunate matter of coincidence of timing that that announcement came out right before this vote, but the two have no connection whatsoever,” Bynum said. “This vote is about how our rights of way, that the citizens own, will be utilized by the power company and what they pay in exchange for the opportunity to do that over that period of time."