Tulsa Transit general manager to leave post in a year

Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority General Manager Ted Rieck plans to stick around for one more year, but after that, all bets are off.

“I might just invest in a good rocking chair and take it easy,” Rieck said.

He’s also kicking around the idea of writing the next great American novel or, after a long career in public transportation, trying his hand at another line of work.

Rieck’s got time to figure it out. In announcing his retirement last week, the MTTA board of trustees said Rieck will remain in his current role for a year as the board searches for his successor.

“I think the board and I came to the same conclusion — that this would be a good time to go,” Rieck said. “Like I said, I have options because of this (city) pension program and other things I have going on. It has been a busy four years. I think we have accomplished a lot, and I think it is a good opportunity for me to do something else.”

Rieck said he and the MTTA board are generally happy with the direction the city’s bus system is headed, “but I think at this point I would like to do something different, and I think the board would like to maybe get some new blood or something like that.”