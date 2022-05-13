Tulsa town hall meeting in Spanish set for Saturday

The City Council on Saturday will hold its first town hall meeting in Spanish.

Councilor Kara Joy McKee said the idea came to her during the pandemic, as she pondered how Tulsans whose first language is not English were navigating the difficult time.

“If you have ever tried to file a grievance or lodge a complaint in a language that isn’t your first language, you absolutely know what this is about,” McKee said.

Saturday’s special City Council meeting is set for 2-4 p.m. in the auditorium of East Central High School, 12150 E. 11th St.

“Often — not as often as we should — but often, at city functions, we have interpretation available where there is an interpreter and people can show up and have headsets and sit in the back and listen,” McKee said. “I thought, what if we flipped it and the interpretation was for us. So people could come and just speak Spanish and tell us exactly what is on their mind.”

Several city departments will be represented at the event, including Human Resources, Streets and Stormwater, Tulsa 311, Parks and Recreation, and Working in Neighborhoods.

McKee described the first hour of the event as a sort of “open mic,” where attendees can ask city councilors questions, voice their concerns and offer their ideas about city government. During the second hour, the public is invited to visit with officials from the various city departments.

“We have a bunch of city departments (attending), many of whom have Spanish speakers, who are going to be there to answer questions,” McKee said.

Rodrigo Rojas, deputy chief of staff in the Mayor’s Office, said he was grateful for the City Council’s historic effort and happy for the opportunity to showcase the city’s many services.

“I am very excited about having all of these city departments there so our community really understands how our city works, what is available to them and just really taking one more step to be better neighbors, more open and available to everyone in our city, but specifically tomorrow to our Spanish-speaking community,” he said.

Officials from the Hispanic Resource Center, El Centro: New Sanctuary Empowerment Center, Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center, Community Health Connection and YMCA Tulsa also will be in attendance.

The town hall is being held in Councilor Connie Dodson’s district.

“I am proud to be one of the organizers of this town hall that focuses on engaging with Spanish speaking members of our community in their native language,” Dodson said. “It demonstrates commitment in our efforts to be more inclusive of the many diverse cultures and communities that make up the larger Tulsa community.”

Tulsa’s Police and Fire departments will not be present at Saturday’s meeting, but McKee said she expects that they will participate in the next one.

“We want Tulsa city government to be welcoming and accessible regardless of what language they speak,” she said. “This is just one more step in that direction. If it goes well, we’ll do more with other groups in the community."

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 17.1% of the city’s 413,066 residents identify themselves as Hispanic or Latino.

