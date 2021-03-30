Tulsa to provide millions of dollars in rental assistance as federal government extends eviction moratorium yet again

With more than 8 million U.S. families behind on rent, federal officials extended a moratorium yet again Monday on most eviction cases, now giving people through the end of June to catch up on payments.

The nationwide moratorium was going to expire Wednesday, a day before Tulsa’s new anti-eviction program will provide rent-assistance checks to hundreds of local families.

“It’s giving us more time to help and not put undue pressure on people,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, which is administering Tulsa’s Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program.

More than 3,300 local families have applied for rental assistance since the new ERAP program began just two weeks ago, requesting help in paying more than $10 million in overdue rent, Jaynes said. That already amounts to more than half of the federal stimulus money allocated for rent assistance in Tulsa.

“We know people are hurting — both the tenants who can’t pay rent and the landlords who have their own bills to pay,” Jaynes said. “What we would ask for is patience, because help is on the way.”