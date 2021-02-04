Tulsa to be home to mega COVID-19 vaccine distribution center, health official aim for 6,000 shots at day

Tulsa will be home to a mega COVID-19 vaccine distribution center with the capacity to administer at least 6,000 shots a day, officials announced Thursday.

“We don’t have a time frame of when it will actually start,” said Bruce Dart, executive director of Tulsa Health Department. “We have a meeting Monday, and hopefully at that time the time table will be solidified on that day.”

Joe Krilacek, executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, said the POD, or point of distribution, is being established in partnership with the state and federal governments.

“This will be primarily federal and state assets being run through in conjunction with the locals,” Krilacek said. “This is just the same way we run every disaster … locals will maintain control.”

The doses administered at the mega POD will be in addition to the weekly allotments provided to Tulsa County by the state of Oklahoma.

Krilacek said TAEMA has been tasked with identifying a site for the mega POD and that about half a dozen are under consideration.