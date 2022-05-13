Tulsa State Fair to stop offering popular Sky Ride attraction

The Sky Ride, a popular attraction at the Tulsa State Fair since 1965, will no longer operate at the Tulsa State Fair.

Expo Square officials said Friday they decided to close the ride because it has become too expensive to operate and maintain.

"Due to the uniqueness of the ride, this type of specialized service is difficult to solidify, costly, and a limited number of providers are available in the United States,” Expo Square said in a news release Friday. “The business decision was made to not operate the ride during the 2021 event, and Expo Square has pursued demo preparations in 2022.”

Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square, said if a new owner surfaced the fairgrounds would consider allowing that person to operate the ride at the first.

"Expo Square would be charter members of any Save Our Sky Ride effort,” Andrus said.

Andrus said 2019 was the last year the Sky Ride was open during the state fair.

The Sky Ride was built by Swiss manufacturer Von Roll, according to a 2019 Tulsa World article. At the time, it was believed the Sky Ride was one of just 15 or fewer operating in the country

Tulsa’s Sky Ride debuted Sept. 14, 1965, when G.C. Parker, president of the Tulsa Exposition and Fair Co., took the first ride. Other test-drivers followed Parker in 12-second intervals.

The Sky Ride opened to fairgoers Oct. 1 of that year, but people who wanted to take a ride before the fair opened were allowed to hop aboard the week before the fair. “The ride is smooth, noiseless and breathtaking,” said a 1965 newspaper story.

The ride was constructed at a cost of $370,000. Riders initially paid $1 for one-way trips or $2 for round trips. Kids rode for 50 cents.

