Tulsa residents who had police citations asked to monitor financial accounts; more info compromised in city's ransomware attack
breaking

Tulsa residents who had police citations asked to monitor financial accounts; more info compromised in city's ransomware attack

  Updated
People who received Tulsa police citations, made police reports or interacted with the city online are urged to check their financial records, as more information has been compromised as part of the city's ransomware attack

"(Tuesday), the City of Tulsa was made aware the persons responsible for the May 2021 city of Tulsa ransomware attack shared more than 18,000 city files via the dark web mostly in the form of police citations and internal department files," the city said in a news release. 

"Police citations contain some Personal Identifiable Information (PII) such as name, date of birth, address and driver’s license number. Police citations do not include Social Security numbers.

"No other files are known to have been shared as of (Tuesday), but out of an abundance of caution, anyone who has filed a police report, received a police citation, made a payment with the city, or interacted with the city in any way where PII was shared — whether online, in-person or on paper, prior to May 2021 — is being asked to take monitoring precautions."

Residents are asked to:

• Monitor financial accounts and credit reports

• Ask credit/debit card companies to issue a fraud alert

• Change passwords on personal accounts

• Take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications

For additional information on how to protect your privacy, visit the Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit website at ok.gov/okdocc.

The city’s incident response team and federal authorities are continuing to investigate the data breach and monitor any information being shared.

"Following the cyber attack in May, the city’s main priority has been to restore critical resources and mission-essential functions, which include public-facing systems and internal communications and network access functions, as PII had not been shared," the release said.

"Business recovery teams had categorized and prioritized system restoration efforts and have continued their work to restore and validate business systems within the city.

"The city of Tulsa will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves," the release said.

People can receive updates at city of Tulsa Facebook page or on the city’s website, www.cityoftulsa.org.

City officials give an update on what happened and what is the latest on the cyberattack on city computers.
