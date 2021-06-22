Tulsa residents who had police citations asked to monitor financial accounts; more info compromised in city's ransomware attack

People who received Tulsa police citations, made police reports or interacted with the city online are urged to check their financial records, as more information has been compromised as part of the city's ransomware attack.

"(Tuesday), the City of Tulsa was made aware the persons responsible for the May 2021 city of Tulsa ransomware attack shared more than 18,000 city files via the dark web mostly in the form of police citations and internal department files," the city said in a news release.

"Police citations contain some Personal Identifiable Information (PII) such as name, date of birth, address and driver’s license number. Police citations do not include Social Security numbers.

"No other files are known to have been shared as of (Tuesday), but out of an abundance of caution, anyone who has filed a police report, received a police citation, made a payment with the city, or interacted with the city in any way where PII was shared — whether online, in-person or on paper, prior to May 2021 — is being asked to take monitoring precautions."

Residents are asked to: