Tulsa Regional Chamber chooses legislative priorities for coming year

Fostering a downtown Tulsa biomedical corridor anchored by the Oklahoma State University Medical Center and the adjacent Veterans Affairs hospital now under construction were among the legislative priorities set Friday by the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s OneVoice Agenda.

OneVoice is the chamber’s annual process for sorting and prioritizing area lobbying efforts for the coming year. In a change from previous years, half of the 16 state and 16 federal issues ultimately identified were chosen by subject-area task forces prior to Friday’s summit at Tulsa Tech’s Client Center.

Some of the 32 items on the final list looked familiar, but others were new, in some cases prompted by a COVID-19 pandemic in its second year.

One of those is opposition to the Biden administration’s proposed rule to make employers enforce a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The item says vaccination “is one of the best tools we have against COVID-19” but says businesses shouldn’t bear the cost and difficulty of administering the proposed rule, which allows for regular COVID testing as an alternative to vaccination.