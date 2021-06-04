Tulsa ransomware response: Option for utility payments back online

About a month after a ransomware attack caused the city of Tulsa to take measures to protect its computer systems, electronic payments have been restored for utility customers.

Some customers have received their bills or autopay statements in the mail, according to a Friday news release from the city. Payment due dates were adjusted for the delay.

Customers will need to find new customer ID and account ID numbers on their latest bill to pay online.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The city will not access late fees or utility shut-offs until at least five business days after all channels of customer payment functionality (are) restored," the news release states, adding that payments by phone through the city's 311 service still cannot be accepted.

Utility payments can be made in person at City Hall, 175 E. Second St., or at Tulsa Municipal Courts, 600 Civic Center, or by mail. People paying in person should take a copy of their utility bill or other payment documentation.

Early indications are that a cyberattack occurred April 21 and that the malware lay dormant for some time before it was detected May 6. The city immediately shut down its computer system and has been cleaning and testing it ever since.