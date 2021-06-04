 Skip to main content
Tulsa ransomware response: Option for utility payments back online
Tulsa ransomware response: Option for utility payments back online

About a month after a ransomware attack caused the city of Tulsa to take measures to protect its computer systems, electronic payments have been restored for utility customers.

Some customers have received their bills or autopay statements in the mail, according to a Friday news release from the city. Payment due dates were adjusted for the delay.

Customers will need to find new customer ID and account ID numbers on their latest bill to pay online. 

"The city will not access late fees or utility shut-offs until at least five business days after all channels of customer payment functionality (are) restored," the news release states, adding that payments by phone through the city's 311 service still cannot be accepted.

Utility payments can be made in person at City Hall, 175 E. Second St., or at Tulsa Municipal Courts, 600 Civic Center, or by mail. People paying in person should take a copy of their utility bill or other payment documentation.

Early indications are that a cyberattack occurred April 21 and that the malware lay dormant for some time before it was detected May 6. The city immediately shut down its computer system and has been cleaning and testing it ever since.

The city caught the attack before any request for ransom could be made.

Tulsa Municipal Court will not issue failure-to-pay warrants until its computer systems are functioning. Online payments for traffic tickets are still unable to made. Municipal court payments via credit or debit card, cash, check or money order may be made at Municipal Court or at City Hall.

Important city phone numbers, addresses

Important city of Tulsa phone numbers:

Emergencies: 911

Citizen reporting, general questions: 311

Waterline/sewer overflow emergency: (918) 596-9488

Police nonemergency calls: (918) 596-9222

Fire smoke alarm installation requests: (918) 550-0623

Code enforcement-, Fire Marshal-related questions: (918) 550-0493

Tulsa Animal Welfare appointments, stray animal reports: (918) 596-8001

Permitting questions: (918) 596-9456

Trade permits: (918) 596-9656

For questions about summer camp enrollment, summer job applications, and community center programming, residents are encouraged to contact community centers by phone or visit the centers in person.

  • Whiteside Park Community Center, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave. (918) 596-1525
  • Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Road (918) 596-1520
  • Central Center at Centennial Park, 1028 E. Sixth St. (918) 596-1444
  • Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl. (918) 596-1470
  • Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave. (918) 591-4307
  • Jane A. Malone Community Center at Chamberlain Park, 4940 N. Frankfort Ave. (918) 591-4155
  • Oxley Nature Center/ Redbud Valley Preserve, 6700 Mohawk Blvd. (918) 596-9054
  • Waterworks Art Center, 1710 Charles Page Blvd. (918) 596-2440

For the latest information on the city’s ransomware response, follow the city of Tulsa on Facebook, @CityofTulsa for latest updates.

Source: City of Tulsa

