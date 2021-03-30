Tulsa Premium Outlets representative unclear on when paused project may resume in Jenks

JENKS — The Jenks City Council voted Tuesday night to revive an economic development agreement with the Simon-affiliated Tulsa Premium Outlets LLC in connection with an outlet mall under construction in the city.

A global developer of retail shopping malls and outlet malls, Simon wanted to continue the agreement but said it inadvertently let the pact expire Feb. 26.

Construction at the site of the proposed 340,000-square-foot outlet mall has been halted for months, and a Simon representative said at the council's virtual special meeting that the company is not sure when it will resume.

"We've got a project that started and was stopped," said John Dionis, a developer for Simon Premium Outlets. "Last year with the global pandemic, it was very impactful to our business. When it started, I don't think we realized as a company that we were going to be shut down across our portfolio, adding up days at each of our centers for a total of over 13,500 days all told in 2020. …

"So we stopped construction on a number of projects, pretty much everything that was going at the time, to ensure that we were going to be in a strong position when this thing ended and we came out of this. … I think we acted in the manner that allowed us to maintain our strength and leadership position.