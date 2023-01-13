Tulsa Planning Office employees told reorganization means reapplying for their jobs

Tulsa Planning Office employees were informed Friday morning that they will have to reapply for their jobs because the city is moving its planning services back to City Hall.

The move comes four years after the city abolished its Planning Department at City Hall and contracted with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to create the Tulsa Planning Office.

The reorganization will affect 23 people, including one who made the move from City Hall to INCOG four years ago.

As was the case in 2018, the employees who are losing their jobs can reapply for them or similar positions — this time at City Hall.

The Planning Office staff will remain on the job at INCOG through June 30. City officials say they plan to complete the interviews and hiring before then so the new department at City Hall can be up and running on July 1.

Under the planned reorganization, the city’s Working In Neighborhoods Department will be renamed City Planning, Design and Neighborhoods.

The department will include the Tulsa Planning Office, two divisions currently under WIN — Animal Welfare and Code Enforcement — and two new divisions, Community Development and Design.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the goal of the reorganization is to create a neighborhood-level planning process that ensures that long-range and short-term planners and designers are working side-by-side from conception of a plan to its completion and beyond.

Historically, the city’s planning functions were split between its Planning Department at City Hall and INCOG. The Planning Department handled long-term planning projects, such as the development of small-area plans, and INCOG handled short-term planning work, such as zoning applications made to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustment.

All of that changed in 2019 when both short- and long-term planning services were moved to INCOG under the newly established Tulsa Planning Office.

In 2018, city officials said the shift to INCOG would lead to better, more efficient planning services and improved customer service.

“The problem four years ago was that you had planning staffs spread out over two organizations. If somebody wanted to do a project, they didn’t know who to call, and a lot of times, even internally, we didn’t know who was responsible for what,” Bynum said. “And so we consolidated all of it into the Tulsa Planning Office at INCOG.

“But as we have gone along, I have come to appreciate, and I think my colleagues at the (City) Council have, (that) we have to do a better job of building planning and design into the front of what we do.”

Bynum said numerous capital projects throughout the city could have gone much better if the city’s planning and implementation processes were better coordinated.

He pointed to the nearly $30 million widening of Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st streets as an example.

"(Councilor) Phil Lakin was out having to hold neighborhood meetings a matter of weeks before we were due to finalize the design on that,” Bynum said. “That is not good process or good implementation.”

Rich Brierre, executive director of INCOG, said the city’s stated goal of enhancing public engagement and urban design throughout the planning process “should be encouraged with or without any organizational or staff changes.”

“We will do everything we can to assist the city of Tulsa in transitioning these programs and staff impacted by this transition,” Brierre said.

Bynum acknowledged the “human element” of the transition but said he thinks the reorganization will create opportunities for people who love urban design and planning to guide projects all the way through and be more involved in land-use planning and implementation.

“The reality is that the culture that I have tried to build at the city of Tulsa is one of continuous improvement. We are never satisfied with the way things are today. We are always trying to find a way to do them better tomorrow,” Bynum said.

“So we made a change four years ago because things weren’t as good as they could be, and today I think we have another change that will make things better than they have been.”

Bynum said the idea of reorganizing the city’s planning structure was pitched by WIN Director James Wagner when he applied to lead that department last year. Wagner will continue to lead the department under its new name.

“I think the vision that he has for that department and what citizens are going to get from an enhanced quality of life at a neighborhood level by the changes that we want to make are going to be substantial, so it makes it worth going through this kind of challenging transition that we are working through right now,” Bynum said.

INCOG has provided staffing services to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and the city and county Boards of Adjustment for more than four decades. Under the new arrangement, the Tulsa Planning Office would continue to prepare staff reports for city applications before the TMAPC and before the city’s Board of Adjustment.

Bynum said the city is working with the county to ensure that staffing is provided for their TMAPC and BOA cases.

Bynum informed INCOG of the city’s decision to terminate its memorandum of understanding with the organization in an email sent to INCOG Executive Director Rich Brierre on Dec. 29.

“Termination will be effective the last day of the current fiscal year,” which is June 30, Bynum wrote.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, either party can terminate the agreement for any reason by providing the other party 180 days’ notice.

