Tulsa planning meeting disrupted by crowd alleging global conspiracies, officials say

An open house on the city’s proposed comprehensive plan update was derailed after a group of attendees began shouting down presenters and claiming that the plan was part of a global conspiracy tied to communism and the United Nations, according to city officials who attended the meeting.

Susan Miller, director of the Tulsa Planning Office, which staffed the Thursday night meeting and is responsible for putting the update together, said several people left the meeting once the commotion started.

“They started ganging up on our people,” Miller said of those questioning the intent of the plan.

The city’s comprehensive plan, commonly referred to as PlaniTulsa, is the city’s vision for the physical development of the city. It addresses everything from infrastructure to transportation to land use to housing — and more.

Thursday’s open house was the first of nine planned throughout the city to gather public input before the update goes before the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

The opposition to the plan appears to have been organized on Facebook. A recent message urged people to meet at Victory Church, 7700 S. Lewis Ave., to hear former University of Tulsa instructor Julianne Romanello “prepare us for the battle to defeat this Anti-Freedom Agenda.”

According to the post, the “tyrannical implications” of implementing the comprehensive plan would include, but not be limited to, localization of the U.N.’s sustainable development agenda, increased constitutional surveillance, taxing people out of their property, and further destruction of public education.

The Tulsa World’s attempts to reach Romanello have not been unsuccessful.

Miller said none of the assertions about the plan made Thursday are true and that her staff is working on a different approach to the future meetings to decrease the likelihood of disruptions.

“We need to find a way where we can actually communicate with the people that care,” she said. “We wasted all of our time and energy on that.”

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions at local school board and government meetings across the country, including in Tulsa.

Tulsa Public Schools has had board meetings interrupted earlier this year by audience outbursts, including a special meeting in July​, where a woman was escorted out by security after shouting at board President Stacey Woolley.

The Tulsa World asked Mayor G.T. Bynum if he was worried that such incidents could become more widespread in the city and whether he condemns the actions of those who would interrupt local public meetings, including TPS meetings and PlaniTulsa meetings.

Bynum said he has always loved using town hall meetings to develop initiatives and that he remained hopeful “that everyday Tulsans will be able to share their thoughts in a constructive way.” He did not directly comment on the disruptions of TPS board meetings or Thursday’s open house.

“We heard similar conspiracy theories the last time our comprehensive plan was updated over a decade ago, and yet none of the gloom and doom foreseen came to pass,” Bynum said in an email. “Instead, it was used as a guide for land use planning — and that is because that's all this is.

“It is a way for our community to be thoughtful in zoning and other land use regulations based on the ways Tulsans want their city to grow.”

District 9 City Councilor Jayme Fowler represents the district where Thursday night’s meeting took place. He said he had to leave the meeting before it became contentious but he later heard what occurred.

“This is not a place or a venue for that type of display of behavior. Inappropriate,” Fowler said. “(I) do not condone it at all.”

Fowler described the PlaniTulsa update as a routine exercise that occurs every 10 years.

“This process has never been part of any external global conspiracy that has been portrayed by the group that protested the event last night,” he said.

District 2 City Councilor Jeannie Cue was at the meeting.

“If that would have been my meeting, I would have actually said, 'You have to be respectful or you are going to be asked to leave,'” Cue said.

The next PlaniTulsa open house will be held in Cue’s district at 5:30 Tuesday at Zarrow Regional Library, 2224 W. 51st St.