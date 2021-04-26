Tulsa Parks has openings for summer lifeguards, day camp counselors

The Tulsa Park and Recreation Department has openings for lifeguards and day camp counselors.
Four pools will be open this summer: Berry, McClure, Lacy and Whiteside (reopening with a new pool). Reed pool is under construction and will not open this season.
Day camps will be held at Hicks, Lacy, Reed, Whiteside, Jane A. Malone and Central parks. An art camp will be held at WaterWorks Art Center.
"Tulsa Parks lifeguards have the opportunity to develop core work ethics and professionalism in a high-energy environment," the city said in a news release.
"Potential applicants will enhance their communication skills by learning team building, customer service, leadership, critical thinking, creativity, crisis management, and emergency rescue skills."
Lifeguards will receive preseason training and additional training that continues throughout the summer.
The pools will open in early June and close during the second week of August.
Lifeguard pay ranges from $9 to $9.36 per hour.
A full-time schedule is 40 hours per week, six days per week, but part-time positions also are available.
Lifeguard applicants need to be at least 16 years old and obtain current certification in Red Cross lifeguarding, CPR for pro-rescuer and first aid. YMCA lifeguarding certification also is accepted.
Lifeguards who would like to teach American Red Cross swimming lessons need to have water safety instructor certification.
To apply, fill out the application online at tulsaparks.org or request an application by calling the aquatics coordinator at 918-596-2526 or by emailing npond@cityoftulsa.org.
"Being a camp counselor can be a demanding summer job. Still, it also can also be one of the most rewarding opportunities to influence children’s lives," the city said.
Day camps offer a variety of activities for children ages 6 to 12, including sports, games, arts and crafts, special events, swimming and field trips.
Counselors will lead and supervise all aspects of the day camps. The American Camping Association accredits Tulsa Parks’ day camps.
Camp counselor orientation will be held June 1 through 4.
Day camps run from June 7 through Aug. 6.
Counselor pay is $8.65 per hour, with a 40-hour work week.
Counselors are compensated for their attendance at orientation.
Camp counselor applicants need to be high school graduates, with one year of college preferred.
To apply, fill out the application online or request an application by calling customer service at 918-596-PARK (7275).
