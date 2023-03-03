Tulsa needs to invest approximately $245 million a year into housing over the next decade if it hopes to meet the demand and provide for equitable growth, according to the Tulsa Citywide Housing Assessment released Friday.
The much-anticipated document is intended to provide a comprehensive baseline of information for city leaders to mull over and analyze as they work to establish a housing strategy that addresses the needs of people of all income levels.
“It is really important to understand where our needs lie so we can make sure to appropriately align as a city and be a part of the broader community strategy and solutions moving forward,” said Travis Hulse, the city’s housing policy director.
The numbers are daunting: 12,900 housing units of all types and price points are needed, with a current pent-up demand for 4,000 units.
The report identified the need for 2,730 units for people transitioning out of homelessness and 870 emergency shelter beds. The city is also woefully short of “affordable” housing, with just 14,600 dedicated units.
“To substantially reduce housing vulnerability, the city needs to more than double its supply of dedicated affordable housing units, while also seeking to preserve existing naturally occurring affordable housing,” according to the report.
It will take more than money to meet the housing demand. According to the report, about 85% of the annual funding needed will come from the private market and existing public sources, leaving a need to raise 15%, or $37 million.
Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, said she believes that is doable.
“They gave us some very scary numbers that I think we are all going to have a reaction to, but they break down: Here are the existing funding streams, and if we align them correctly we are not that far off, right?” Gligo said.
“If we have to collectively come together as a community and apply for grants and seek outside funding, it is not the giant price tag at the highest level. There is just a gap we have to fill, and then it is more about being strategic with existing resources.”
Hulse and Gligo said they found it interesting to learn the extent to which housing is needed across the economic spectrum — from 2,160 units for those with extremely low income to 4,360 for high-income earners.
“We have working professionals who are struggling, as well, and we have just a general housing shortage even up to luxury-level units,” Gligo said. “So to me what is really compelling about this report is it breaks down where those shortages are and shows that housing development in any spectrum is going to feed into economic development for our community.”
To meet the 10-year housing goal, Tulsa would have to build an average of 1,290 new units a year — a significant uptick from the 830 units the city averaged from 2020 to 2021.
The last time the city permitted 1,290 housing units was 2014, and it came close in 2012 and 2019.
“We are going to all need to lean into this, and it is going to require the builders and the developers and the city and the funding. It is everyone,” Hulse said.
The Tulsa Citywide Housing Assessment is the first comprehensive citywide housing study the city has ever conducted. It builds on the 2020 Downtown and Surrounding Neighborhoods Housing Study and Strategy.
Hulse and Gligo say they are glad to have it.
“It is just helpful to know what those numbers are, because, to date, we have just been kind of making it up as we go, like, well, we know there is just such a huge need and the market is just out of control with rent prices going up and vacancies extremely low and landlords are being really selective about who they let rent with them, and all that,” Hulse said. “So, I think, just having numbers and being able to quantify some of that, I was really grateful.”
The 25-page report, which was paid for by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation and facilitated by Housing Solutions, ends with this line: “The critical next step toward creating a housing strategy for the city of Tulsa is to identify what entity will lead or organize the effort.”
Gligo thinks the city has that covered. Housing Solutions is the lead agency of A Way Home for Tulsa, a consortium of more than 30 agencies working to make homelessness in Tulsa rare, brief and nonrecurring.
“I think leadership will come from a coalition of agencies,” Gligo said. “I would love to see city leadership on this issue, and I think Mayor (G.T.) Bynum’s recent initiatives have started us in that direction. The agencies involved in the study have already begun conversations on how we will work together to define roles and implement recommendations.”
Bynum recently announced that the city would be taking a more active role in addressing the city’s homelessness problem and has offered several programs — including a two year, $500 million housing challenge — to make good on that promise.
“This study reinforces the housing pace we must set for ourselves as a city and makes it clear that our entire community can benefit economically from every dollar invested,” Bynum said.
