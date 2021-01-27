Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum names Jack Neely chief of capital investment

Longtime Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority board member Jack Neely is joining Mayor G.T. Bynum's staff as chief of capital investment.

Neely will start his new job Monday and will retain his position on the board.

“I first came to know Jack through his years of service on the Utility Authority and have long been grateful that a brilliant businessman with such keen financial acumen is willing to give of his time and talent to the city,” Bynum said in a press release.

“We have so many opportunities to make smart investments today that will benefit Tulsans for generations to come, and I am excited to have Jack’s help in making sure we make the most of them.”

Neely will be charged with overseeing and advancing the city’s development initiatives and voter-approved capital improvement programs such as Improve Our Tulsa and Vision Tulsa. The programs provide hundreds of millions of dollars to the city for transportation, street and infrastructure improvements, and new amenities.

The Vision Tulsa package, for example, includes funding for the BMX USA national headquarters in the historic Greenwood District, Zink Dam modifications in the Arkansas River, the Route 66 Village Train Depot and Gilcrease Museum.