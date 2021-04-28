Tulsa mask mandate for restaurant, bar employees will end along with citywide ordinance Friday

Updated local contact tracing data has paved the way for Tulsa's mask mandate for restaurant and bar employees to end on Friday along with the citywide order, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Wednesday.
The city had said previously that the citywide mask ordinance would end Friday but that the mayor executive order requiring bar and restaurant workers to wear masks would continue.
"As we have throughout this pandemic, we rely on data and local expert guidance," Bynum wrote on social media Wednesday. "The Tulsa Health Department does not believe local contact tracing data supports leaving a mask order in place for restaurant and bar employees while they are at work once our mask ordinance lapses at the end of the day on April 30."
Tulsa County case counts and hospitalizations moved back toward leveling off Wednesday after each saw slight increases in the weeks prior, according to the state's weekly data release.
Bynum said he will issue a new executive order that ends the requirement at the same time the citywide mask ordinance expires. The civil emergency proclamation, however, will remain in place along with the city's requirement that any events of 500 people or more have safety plans.
Bynum and other city and county leaders plan to provide a COVID-19 update to the public at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
"We will continue to monitor trends and will adjust as needed," Bynum wrote. "If you have not already been vaccinated, please visit with your doctor about any concerns you might have.
"Vaccinations in Tulsa are free and plentiful — at this point you don’t even need an appointment. Tulsans getting vaccinated is the best way for us to end this pandemic."
Those interested in scheduling an appointment for the vaccine may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or through Saint Francis Health System’s portal at saintfrancis.com/alerts/covid-vaccine.
Other vaccination opportunities can also be found at vaccinefinder.org.