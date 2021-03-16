 Skip to main content
Tulsa launches $19.6 million effort to help residents pay overdue rent and utility bills

Tulsa launches $19.6 million effort to help residents pay overdue rent and utility bills

Jeff Jaynes

Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, poses for a portrait on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

In a combined effort of the city and county to prevent evictions, Tulsa launched a $19.6 million rental assistance program Monday that will dwarf previous programs of its kind and put a new focus on landlords as well as tenants.

The Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program, or ERAP, will help Tulsa County residents pay overdue rent as well as unpaid utility bills, and in some cases will even make future rent payments for up to three months in advance.

“Given the current economic crisis caused by COVID-19, many of our neighbors have found themselves in dire situations,” said Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, the Tulsa nonprofit that will administer the program. “We’re eager to provide relief to those facing the eviction crisis and help keep families in their homes.”

Helping more than 1,600 families across the county, Restore Hope has provided more than $3.9 million in rental assistance since last May — 1,300% increase over 2019, which itself had been a record-setting year for the nonprofit. But the effort in 2021 will be five times bigger, with local officials using federal stimulus money to support the program.

“In addition to providing for people experiencing hunger and keeping small business employers from shutting down, we decided there is no better use of funds than helping families stay in their homes,” said Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee. “This program will help some of the most vulnerable people in our county, and keeping them in housing will avoid more costly scenarios down the road.”

ERAP has been designed to help landlords as well as tenants, officials said. And Tulsa launched a separate but related program Monday to give landlords an incentive to accept the rental assistance.

The Gold Star Landlord Program will reward property owners for using what the city describes as “the best rental practices,” which include participating in the Early Settlement Mediation Program before evicting tenants.

In exchange, the city will give the landlords several benefits, including advertising them as one of Tulsa’s “best landlords” and prioritized application processing to the emergency rental and utility assistance program.

“As we seek to ensure quality housing for Tulsans, we must have great landlords on board to meet this goal,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “With the launch of this Gold Star Landlord Program, we’re eager to see how our landlords and property managers can benefit from this.”

What’s the average rent in Oklahoma? Broken Arrow, Bixby saw highest rate increases last year

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

How to apply

To apply for the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program, go to erap.restorehope.org. Requirements to receive assistance include:

● City of Tulsa and Tulsa County residents over 18.

● Household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income (estimated area median

income can be found on this website).

● Experiencing difficulty with housing.

● Experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, or have qualified for unemployment benefits since March 13, 2020.

To participate in the Gold Star Landlord Program, apply at cityoftulsa.org/Landlords.

Tags

