Tulsa launches $19.6 million effort to help residents pay overdue rent and utility bills

In a combined effort of the city and county to prevent evictions, Tulsa launched a $19.6 million rental assistance program Monday that will dwarf previous programs of its kind and put a new focus on landlords as well as tenants.

The Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program, or ERAP, will help Tulsa County residents pay overdue rent as well as unpaid utility bills, and in some cases will even make future rent payments for up to three months in advance.

“Given the current economic crisis caused by COVID-19, many of our neighbors have found themselves in dire situations,” said Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, the Tulsa nonprofit that will administer the program. “We’re eager to provide relief to those facing the eviction crisis and help keep families in their homes.”

Helping more than 1,600 families across the county, Restore Hope has provided more than $3.9 million in rental assistance since last May — 1,300% increase over 2019, which itself had been a record-setting year for the nonprofit. But the effort in 2021 will be five times bigger, with local officials using federal stimulus money to support the program.