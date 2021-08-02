Tulsa FOP voting on proposed collective bargaining agreement with significant pay raises

The city’s proposed collective bargaining agreement with the police union would increase starting pay for new officers by $8,731 a year, taking it to $57,942, and provide a maximum annual salary for officers of $79,990, an increase of about $6,000, according to figures obtained by the Tulsa World.
The July 19 proposed settlement agreement also includes sizable increases for higher-ranking officers.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 members have through Wednesday to vote on the proposed contract. The new agreement would be for the current fiscal year, which runs from this July 1 through June 30, 2022.
Neither the city nor the union commented immediately on the proposed agreement Monday, but the proposed pay increases indicate a significant effort by the city to address the union’s claim that its officers are underpaid compared to officers in neighboring communities and in comparable-sized cities across the country.
Under the proposed agreement, sergeants’ starting annual salary would increase to $74,958, up $15,000, and max out at $86,173, about $5,000 more than the current maximum. Lieutenants' starting pay would increase to $81,473, up nearly $15,000, and max out at $92,100, a nearly $7,000 increase.
The starting pay for captains, meanwhile, would increase from $83,917 to $96,990 and max out at $104,500 a year, up from $99,021. Majors would see their starting pay jump from $95,529 to $115,876, with their maximum annual salary increasing about $11,000, taking it to $123,864.
A new deputy chief, meanwhile, would see his or her starting pay go from $112,883 a year to $135,366 a year, and the maximum annual salary for the position would increase to $144,747, from $132,935.
Police Chief Wendell Franklin earns $159,120 a year. His salary is not subject to collective bargaining.
An FOP survey of police pay, retirement and benefits in comparable-sized cities, including Oklahoma City, Austin, Texas and Omaha, Nebraska, found that Tulsa officers’ compensation lagged by 25%. A similar comparison of police department compensation in select Oklahoma cities found Tulsa officers’ pay and benefits to be 10.6% below the market survey.
The city of Tulsa’s comparison of area police departments’ starting salaries tells a slightly different story. According to that document, Tulsa’s current starting pay for a new officer, $49,211, was second highest to Broken Arrow, whose rookie officers start at $53,510.
The city’s comparison found that the maximum annual salary a Tulsa officer of the lowest rank could make, $73,591, was fourth-highest behind Broken Arrow, Bixby and Sand Springs.
Other area cities included in the comparison were Bartlesville, Jenks, Muskogee, and Owasso.
The numbers were compiled before the surveyed cities passed their current fiscal year budgets.
The Tulsa Police Department is among a small minority of police departments nationwide that require officers to have at least a bachelor’s degree.
In a presentation to the City Council in June, the Police Department described an organization beset by an unusually high number of retirements and officers leaving well before retirement age to seek work in other fields.
At the time of the presentation, the Police Department had lost 45 sworn officers in 2021, with eight more pending. And since April 2020, the total number was 92.
The city has increased the number of police officers during Mayor G.T. Bynum’s time in office, but it is still about 100 below its authorized force level of 943.