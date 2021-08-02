Tulsa FOP voting on proposed collective bargaining agreement with significant pay raises

The city’s proposed collective bargaining agreement with the police union would increase starting pay for new officers by $8,731 a year, taking it to $57,942, and provide a maximum annual salary for officers of $79,990, an increase of about $6,000, according to figures obtained by the Tulsa World.

The July 19 proposed settlement agreement also includes sizable increases for higher-ranking officers.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 members have through Wednesday to vote on the proposed contract. The new agreement would be for the current fiscal year, which runs from this July 1 through June 30, 2022.

Neither the city nor the union commented immediately on the proposed agreement Monday, but the proposed pay increases indicate a significant effort by the city to address the union’s claim that its officers are underpaid compared to officers in neighboring communities and in comparable-sized cities across the country.

Under the proposed agreement, sergeants’ starting annual salary would increase to $74,958, up $15,000, and max out at $86,173, about $5,000 more than the current maximum. Lieutenants' starting pay would increase to $81,473, up nearly $15,000, and max out at $92,100, a nearly $7,000 increase.