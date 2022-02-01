Tulsa firefighters sue city to recoup overtime wages

Thirteen Tulsa firefighters have sued the city of Tulsa in federal court, claiming their employer has failed to pay overtime wages as required by law.

The lawsuit claims the city is violating the federal Fair Labor Standards Act in two areas of overtime pay to firefighters.

The lawsuit names as defendants the city of Tulsa as well as both Mayor G.T. Bynum and city of Tulsa Chief Operating Officer Jack Blair in their official capacities.

“The Mayor’s Office and the City of Tulsa have a legal and moral obligation to compensate our Firefighters in accordance with federal law, corresponding state statutes, and the terms of our union contract,” Tulsa International Association of Fire Fighters Local 176 President Matt Lay said in a statement. “Their continued failure to do so has done great harm to the hard-working men and women of the Tulsa Fire Department.

“We are hopeful that the Court seeks to address these wrongs and that the original plaintiffs listed here, along with all Tulsa Firefighters, will ultimately be paid the amount that the City is unlawfully withholding from them.”

Tulsa has about 700 firefighters.