Tulsa firefighters sue city to recoup overtime wages

Thirteen Tulsa firefighters have sued the city of Tulsa in federal court, claiming their employer has failed to pay overtime wages as required by law.
The lawsuit claims the city is violating the federal Fair Labor Standards Act in two areas of overtime pay to firefighters.
The lawsuit names as defendants the city of Tulsa as well as both Mayor G.T. Bynum and city of Tulsa Chief Operating Officer Jack Blair in their official capacities.
“The Mayor’s Office and the City of Tulsa have a legal and moral obligation to compensate our Firefighters in accordance with federal law, corresponding state statutes, and the terms of our union contract,” Tulsa International Association of Fire Fighters Local 176 President Matt Lay said in a statement. “Their continued failure to do so has done great harm to the hard-working men and women of the Tulsa Fire Department.
“We are hopeful that the Court seeks to address these wrongs and that the original plaintiffs listed here, along with all Tulsa Firefighters, will ultimately be paid the amount that the City is unlawfully withholding from them.”
Tulsa has about 700 firefighters.
One of the areas at issue deals with payment since at least April of so-called regularly scheduled overtime work.
The firefighters also claim that the city is often late in paying firefighters overtime when they work extra due to staff shortages or when otherwise needed.
The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, seeks a judgment finding that the city of Tulsa willfully violated federal and state labor laws, an accurate accounting of all unpaid overtime, liquidated damages equal to their unpaid compensation, interest on unpaid compensation and attorney fees.
In keeping with its policy regarding pending litigation, the city of Tulsa declined to comment to the Tulsa World about the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says Tulsa firefighters typically work overtime as part of their duties but that since April the city has failed to pay the overtime.
Firefighters work an alternating schedule of 216 hours during one 27-day period, followed by working 192 hours the following 27-day period.
The threshold for overtime for firefighters is 204 hours during a 27-day work week.
“As such, plaintiffs are regularly scheduled to and do in fact work beyond the 204-hour overtime threshold” under federal law, the lawsuit states.
“However, in or about April 2021, Defendants ceased paying Plaintiffs FLSA overtime for their regularly scheduled overtime work,” according to the lawsuit.
The alleged stoppage of regularly scheduled overtime pay coincides with a ransomware attack that crippled the city of Tulsa’s computer systems, although whether that was a factor is unclear.
The firefighters also claim that the city is unreasonably delaying overtime payments to those who work extra shifts due to staff shortages or other reasons.
In August, city councilors were told about staffing shortages that had caused about 20 firefighters to be asked to work overtime each day, making for 48-hour shifts followed by 24 hours off.
The lawsuit blamed Tulsa Fire Department management with failing to timely submit overtime payment requests for processing, claiming that payment can be delayed for months in some cases.
While unrelated, the lawsuit comes after an arbitration panel in December chose the city’s proposal over one proposed by the firefighters union to settle contract negotiations between the two.
The city and the firefighters union, IAFF Local 176, entered arbitration after the union in September declared an impasse in negotiations.
The city’s proposal, which Bynum said provided for a “historic increase in pay," includes a 4% retention bonus for firefighters who worked through the pandemic.
The ruling will result in raises ranging from 4% to 12%, depending on length of service, as well as the one-time 4% bonus.
The union had sought an across-the-board increase of 11.1%, at an annual cost of about $6.1 million. An analysis determined that the city’s offer will cost about $5.4 million a year.
Firefighters named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Joshua D. Lamb, Eric D. Acosta, Zachary G. Allphin, Norita M. Bridges, Craig C. Deerinwater, Tim B. Downie, Jeffrey A. Harper, Heather D. Perkey, Ronald Steward, Darren L. Thames, Michael D. Ward, Nicholas L. Wilson and Lay.