Tulsa Fire Department down 60 firefighters, City Council is told

Brent Goins, deputy chief of field operations, said an average of 20 firefighters a day are called back to work overtime to ensure that the department meets minimum staffing requirements. Those firefighters work 48 hours straight, followed by 24 hours off, rather than 24 hours on and 48 hours off.

“It’s not the safest way to operate,” Goins said. “We would rather have the personnel. Some of the firefighters like the pay — don’t get me wrong.”

The city’s fiscal year 2022 budget shows that the Fire Department is authorized to have 743 positions, including 18 administrative jobs and 725 firefighters.

As of earlier this week, Goins said, the department was down 60 firefighters.

“Ideally, to meet the standard, we would have every single engine company with four people on a truck. … Close to 800 (total) is what we would like,” Goins said.

This year’s Fire Department budget provides funding for one 25-person academy, Goins said, but he plans to request that the number be increased to 30. The academy is scheduled for late November or early December, by which time 10 more firefighters could be gone, he said.