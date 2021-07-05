Tulsa fire chief marks one-year in office; firefighter morale 'dramatically improved,' mayor says

Baker has spent much of his first year running from meeting to meeting, but he also carved out time to try to visit each of the fire stations across the city. It can be hard to gauge how the department is doing when his nearly 700 employees are spread out geographically, he said, so he enjoys going to meet with them directly to get to know them and hear their concerns.

He finds that they often are appreciative of his approachable nature and curious to hear his thoughts on where he's taking the department.

His vision includes prioritizing the purchases of fire trucks and ensuring quality training for firefighters while preparing future generations of department leaders.

He has already worked to streamline and update hiring processes with equity in mind and placed an emphasis on open communication with the rank and file, often sending out emails to firefighters on Fridays with noteworthy happenings.

Baker also wanted to work toward ensuring as safe a working environment as possible for employees at fires and at the station. That means taking measures to protect firefighters from on-the-job risks such as cancer as well as addressing diversity and inclusion.

Courageous Conversations was a program that existed before his administration, but Baker brought it to fruition.