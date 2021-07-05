Tulsa fire chief marks one-year in office; firefighter morale 'dramatically improved,' mayor says

At his one-year mark as the chief of the Tulsa Fire Department, Michael Baker humbly described his tenure as the "year of loss."
"We lost airport firefighting services after 57 years," he said, listing tangible changes. "We dissolved our joint agreement on operating a fire training center with Tulsa Community College."
But it was the intangible changes he enacted that have marked his first year the most, Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
A yearly survey the city sends to employees showed firefighter morale has "dramatically improved" under Baker's watch, Bynum said.
Baker took office mid-pandemic in June of last year, and he has since placed an emphasis on building trust within the department and allowing change to be driven from the firefighters up — from the ones closest to the work.
Bynum selected Baker as chief because of his track record in using data to innovate. Baker formerly served as the department's emergency medical services chief, and he was instrumental in bringing the system back from "a real low point" a little more than a decade ago.
“We were, at that point, even potentially in danger of losing our ability to provide EMS services through the Tulsa Fire Department,” Bynum said at his appointment announcement — which was prerecorded in video form and posted to social media amid pandemic precautions.
“Today, we have one of the top-ranked EMS systems of any city in America, and that is very much due to (Baker's) leadership.”
A year into Baker's new role as fire chief, Bynum said he continues to be pleased. The mayor called it "exciting" to have a public servant like Baker serve in such a role, from his leadership in the COVID-19-response to his complementary working relationship with Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.
“(Baker) has done a superb job of taking the lead of that department in really a uniquely challenging year,” Bynum said. “He doesn’t want the Fire Department to just do a good job. He wants the Tulsa Fire Department to be one of the most innovative fire departments in the whole world.”
One of the first things that impressed Bynum as he met with Baker in his new role occurred during a meeting meant to redress Fire Department needs. Instead of just telling Bynum what he thought the major priorities were, Baker conducted a survey of employees and found that outdated apparatuses, or fire and ladder trucks, was their No. 1 concern.
In Baker's mind, there should be no other way of operating.
"I’m here to help them," Baker said of his employees. "My job is to support them.”
Baker has spent much of his first year running from meeting to meeting, but he also carved out time to try to visit each of the fire stations across the city. It can be hard to gauge how the department is doing when his nearly 700 employees are spread out geographically, he said, so he enjoys going to meet with them directly to get to know them and hear their concerns.
He finds that they often are appreciative of his approachable nature and curious to hear his thoughts on where he's taking the department.
His vision includes prioritizing the purchases of fire trucks and ensuring quality training for firefighters while preparing future generations of department leaders.
He has already worked to streamline and update hiring processes with equity in mind and placed an emphasis on open communication with the rank and file, often sending out emails to firefighters on Fridays with noteworthy happenings.
Baker also wanted to work toward ensuring as safe a working environment as possible for employees at fires and at the station. That means taking measures to protect firefighters from on-the-job risks such as cancer as well as addressing diversity and inclusion.
Courageous Conversations was a program that existed before his administration, but Baker brought it to fruition.
“We brought every member of the department through a program to recognize differences in how to have real conversations with each other about challenges that they may see in the workplace, and basically come together and have talks about issues involving diversity and inclusion," he said. "Ultimately, we need that diverse group to make an effective team.”
He's recently begun looking into fire fatalities. Baker said he wants to see zero such deaths in the city of Tulsa in 2022.
It's a lofty goal, but one he believes can be met with the right community programs that address root causes. The department already routinely installs smoke detectors wherever needed and trains to speedily respond to, rescue and resuscitate those who need it.
Fire deaths have decreased in the city since at least 2018, when there were 14. The next year saw 8, and 2020 saw 7. So far in 2021, four people have died in Tulsa fires.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff on our end to save folks that find themselves in fire," Baker said. "We have got to find a way to pull these last few numbers down to zero.”
Goals aside, if there's one thing he's been assured of in a year wrought with pandemic challenges, a cybersecurity attack and two weeks of sustained frigid temperatures, it's that his employees know what they're doing, and they continue to serve the city in big ways, like strategically fighting building fires to facilitate the rebuilding process, and in little ways, like simply being kind to strangers while on a call.
“My job is to handle tomorrow," he said. "I have 29 stations that are handling today."