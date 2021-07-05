 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa fire chief marks one-year in office; firefighter morale 'dramatically improved,' mayor says
0 Comments

Tulsa fire chief marks one-year in office; firefighter morale 'dramatically improved,' mayor says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

At his one-year mark as the chief of the Tulsa Fire Department, Michael Baker humbly described his tenure as the "year of loss." 

"We lost airport firefighting services after 57 years," he said, listing tangible changes. "We dissolved our joint agreement on operating a fire training center with Tulsa Community College." 

But it was the intangible changes he enacted that have marked his first year the most, Mayor G.T. Bynum said. 

A yearly survey the city sends to employees showed firefighter morale has "dramatically improved" under Baker's watch, Bynum said.

Baker took office mid-pandemic in June of last year, and he has since placed an emphasis on building trust within the department and allowing change to be driven from the firefighters up — from the ones closest to the work. 

Bynum selected Baker as chief because of his track record in using data to innovate. Baker formerly served as the department's emergency medical services chief, and he was instrumental in bringing the system back from "a real low point" a little more than a decade ago.  

“We were, at that point, even potentially in danger of losing our ability to provide EMS services through the Tulsa Fire Department,” Bynum said at his appointment announcement — which was prerecorded in video form and posted to social media amid pandemic precautions. 

“Today, we have one of the top-ranked EMS systems of any city in America, and that is very much due to (Baker's) leadership.”

A year into Baker's new role as fire chief, Bynum said he continues to be pleased. The mayor called it "exciting" to have a public servant like Baker serve in such a role, from his leadership in the COVID-19-response to his complementary working relationship with Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin. 

“(Baker) has done a superb job of taking the lead of that department in really a uniquely challenging year,” Bynum said. “He doesn’t want the Fire Department to just do a good job. He wants the Tulsa Fire Department to be one of the most innovative fire departments in the whole world.” 

One of the first things that impressed Bynum as he met with Baker in his new role occurred during a meeting meant to redress Fire Department needs.  Instead of just telling Bynum what he thought the major priorities were, Baker conducted a survey of employees and found that outdated apparatuses, or fire and ladder trucks, was their No. 1 concern

In Baker's mind, there should be no other way of operating. 

"I’m here to help them," Baker said of his employees. "My job is to support them.” 

Baker has spent much of his first year running from meeting to meeting, but he also carved out time to try to visit each of the fire stations across the city. It can be hard to gauge how the department is doing when his nearly 700 employees are spread out geographically, he said, so he enjoys going to meet with them directly to get to know them and hear their concerns.

He finds that they often are appreciative of his approachable nature and curious to hear his thoughts on where he's taking the department. 

His vision includes prioritizing the purchases of fire trucks and ensuring quality training for firefighters while preparing future generations of department leaders.

He has already worked to streamline and update hiring processes with equity in mind and placed an emphasis on open communication with the rank and file, often sending out emails to firefighters on Fridays with noteworthy happenings. 

Baker also wanted to work toward ensuring as safe a working environment as possible for employees at fires and at the station. That means taking measures to protect firefighters from on-the-job risks such as cancer as well as addressing diversity and inclusion.

Courageous Conversations was a program that existed before his administration, but Baker brought it to fruition. 

“We brought every member of the department through a program to recognize differences in how to have real conversations with each other about challenges that they may see in the workplace, and basically come together and have talks about issues involving diversity and inclusion," he said. "Ultimately, we need that diverse group to make an effective team.”

He's recently begun looking into fire fatalities. Baker said he wants to see zero such deaths in the city of Tulsa in 2022. 

It's a lofty goal, but one he believes can be met with the right community programs that address root causes. The department already routinely installs smoke detectors wherever needed and trains to speedily respond to, rescue and resuscitate those who need it. 

Fire deaths have decreased in the city since at least 2018, when there were 14. The next year saw 8, and 2020 saw 7. So far in 2021, four people have died in Tulsa fires. 

“We’ve done a lot of stuff on our end to save folks that find themselves in fire," Baker said. "We have got to find a way to pull these last few numbers down to zero.” 

Goals aside, if there's one thing he's been assured of in a year wrought with pandemic challenges, a cybersecurity attack and two weeks of sustained frigid temperatures, it's that his employees know what they're doing, and they continue to serve the city in big ways, like strategically fighting building fires to facilitate the rebuilding process, and in little ways, like simply being kind to strangers while on a call. 

“My job is to handle tomorrow," he said. "I have 29 stations that are handling today."

Featured video: New fire trucks

Tulsa Fire District Chief Chuck French talks about the ceremony and the importance of the new fire trucks protecting Tulsa. Michael Noble/Tulsa World

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

By the numbers

Maintaining an up-to-date fleet of fire service apparatuses is a question of budget and time. Most engines or ladder trucks must be ordered a year or more in advance, and their price points easily eclipse $1 million. But the breakdown of a fire truck en route to a call for service could mean a delay, and that could ultimately be the difference between someone's life or death. 

Here's where the Tulsa Fire Department currently stands: 

• 27 engines, 8 of which are considered new 

• 14 ladder trucks, 10 of which are considered new 

• Need 23 new apparatuses to relieve pressure on aging reserve fleet for frontline service 

• 2 engines are currently ordered; they're expected to arrive until spring 2022

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa County approves up to $3 million to local group for nonstop-flight incentive fund
Politics

Tulsa County approves up to $3 million to local group for nonstop-flight incentive fund

  • Updated

Groups that raise money for nonstop flight incentives are common across the country, and they typically use air service development consultants to assist in negotiations with airlines, said Stan Sallee, chair of the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners. Minimum revenue guarantees are designed to reduce an airline’s risk of financial loss over the ramp-up period of new nonstop service.

County to auction off hundreds of properties with unpaid taxes
Politics

County to auction off hundreds of properties with unpaid taxes

  • Updated

For sale will be roughly 300 parcels of real estate on which property taxes have not been paid for at least three years. Minimum bids are set at two-thirds of the assessed value or the total amount of the published taxes, interest, costs and fees, whichever is less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News