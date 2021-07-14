Tulsa Deputy Mayor Amy Brown leaving City Hall for job in the private sector

Deputy Mayor Amy Brown is leaving her job with the city later this month to take a job in the private sector, the city confirmed Wednesday.

Brown, 33, has been a fixture at City Hall for more than a decade.

She worked as an aide to former Mayor Kathy Taylor and was Mayor G.T. Bynum’s aide from 2011 to 2014, when he was a city councilor.

Bynum named Brown deputy chief of staff when he became mayor in late 2016. She has been deputy mayor since early 2019, when she was chosen to succeed former Deputy Mayor Michael Junk.

Brown’s title and responsibilities grew in late 2020 when she took on the role of chief administrative officer.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.