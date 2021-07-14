 Skip to main content
Tulsa Deputy Mayor Amy Brown leaving City Hall for job in the private sector
Tulsa Deputy Mayor Amy Brown leaving City Hall for job in the private sector

  Updated
071521-tul-nws-brown-amy

Brown

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Deputy Mayor Amy Brown is leaving her job with the city later this month to take a job in the private sector, the city confirmed Wednesday.

Brown, 33, has been a fixture at City Hall for more than a decade.

She worked as an aide to former Mayor Kathy Taylor and was Mayor G.T. Bynum’s aide from 2011 to 2014, when he was a city councilor.

Bynum named Brown deputy chief of staff when he became mayor in late 2016. She has been deputy mayor since early 2019, when she was chosen to succeed former Deputy Mayor Michael Junk.

Brown’s title and responsibilities grew in late 2020 when she took on the role of chief administrative officer.

