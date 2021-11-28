Tulsa County's ARPA funds going to projects that provide long-term benefits, officials say

Tulsa County has until the end of 2024 to allocate the $126.6 million it will receive in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
That works out just fine for County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee, who says the county has been cautious and methodical in handing out the money.
“We have multiple years to really evaluate all of the potential projects and opportunities we have to invest in the region,” Sallee said.
The federal government is providing ARPA funds to government entities in equal amounts in 2021 and 2022. To date, Tulsa County has distributed nearly $38 million of the $63.3 million it received earlier this year.
The largest allocation went to the Tulsa Airport Authority, which received $7 million to replace its airport tower. It is one of several projects the county is partnering with the city of Tulsa on to help fund with ARPA dollars.
“If we don’t build a new tower then the FAA will probably move that facility to Kansas City to monitor our air traffic, and so it is imperative that this happen,” Sallee said.
Other significant ARPA funding has been allocated to help build OSU Medical Center’s new veterans hospital ($4 million), to construct the Crossover Community Center in north Tulsa ($4 million), and to fund an airline incentive program to promote more direct flights in and out of the city ($3 million).
Sallee said he’s particularly proud of the county’s $500,000 allocation to the Muscogee Nation to assist with operational costs at the tribe’s monoclonal antibody infusion center in the Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare Center.
The FDA-approved treatments are for patients experiencing mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
“All of the hospitals are supporting this,” Sallee said. “Dr. (Bruce) Dart (with Tulsa Health Department) is supporting this. It is just a tremendous partnership. Not only is it for Native Americans, but it is also for all Tulsa County residents.”
Applications for county ARPA funding are reviewed by a committee made up of Sallee, deputy county commissioners, County Clerk Michael Willis and county commission staff. Funding allocations are approved by the three-member Board of County Commissioners.
Willis said the county’s $1 million allocation to Food on The Move is a good example of how the county is looking to use the federal funding for programs that will make a long-term impact on the community. Food on The Move works with local businesses to bring fresh, healthy foods to areas without fresh produce.
“Food on the Move will build greenhouses, a barn and teaching areas for people in their program. They will actually teach people how to farm at a micro and macro level,” Willis said. “This project is one of my favorites because we’re not just buying a million dollars in food and dumping it into the distribution system.
“We’re helping teach people skills that will lead to better food supply and health outcomes. It’s the definition of a win-win in my opinion.”
Terry Simonson, director of government affairs for the county, said that the requests for ARPA funding have far exceeded the available funding.
“We currently have over 30 pending requests for funding consideration, which combined is over $130 million,” Simonson said.
The distribution of funds has also been complicated by changing federal guidelines for how the money can be spent. A measure making its way through Congress would allow government entities to allocate as much as 30% of their ARPA funding for new infrastructure and Community Development Block Grants, Sallee said.
“Now we reassess what we can do with it and see if there are any transportation needs, highway needs or bridge needs throughout the region,” Sallee said.
The largest portion of county allocations has gone to support economic development and recovery (39.6%), followed by 30.8% of funding for COVID response and 23.4% aimed at helping generate equity in underserved populations and communities.
The remaining dollars have gone to infrastructure (3.7%) and government services (2.2%), according to a county breakdown.
“We want projects to have a lasting effect beyond the pandemic,” said County Commissioner Ron Peters. “To that end, we have partnered with other local governments, as well as the state and tribal governments, to assure funded projects improve the lives of Tulsa County residents in the short term and the long term.”
The city of Tulsa and Tulsa County each received federal CARES Act funding early in the pandemic.
The county has allocated all $113.7 it received. The city has appropriated $21.9 million of the $30.9 million it received.
The city will receive a total of $87.8 million in ARPA funding this year and next. It has appropriated nearly $18 million, and earlier this month the City Council and Mayor’s Office agreed on a resolution spelling out how an additional $50.7 million will be spent.
Video: Groundbreaking for new veterans hospital in downtown Tulsa.