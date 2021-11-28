Tulsa County's ARPA funds going to projects that provide long-term benefits, officials say

“We’re helping teach people skills that will lead to better food supply and health outcomes. It’s the definition of a win-win in my opinion.”

Terry Simonson, director of government affairs for the county, said that the requests for ARPA funding have far exceeded the available funding.

“We currently have over 30 pending requests for funding consideration, which combined is over $130 million,” Simonson said.

The distribution of funds has also been complicated by changing federal guidelines for how the money can be spent. A measure making its way through Congress would allow government entities to allocate as much as 30% of their ARPA funding for new infrastructure and Community Development Block Grants, Sallee said.

“Now we reassess what we can do with it and see if there are any transportation needs, highway needs or bridge needs throughout the region,” Sallee said.

The largest portion of county allocations has gone to support economic development and recovery (39.6%), followed by 30.8% of funding for COVID response and 23.4% aimed at helping generate equity in underserved populations and communities.

The remaining dollars have gone to infrastructure (3.7%) and government services (2.2%), according to a county breakdown.