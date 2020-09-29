 Skip to main content
Tulsa County treasurer—the longest serving in history—retires

After 35 years of service to the residents of Tulsa County, Dennis Semler will retire effective Wednesday. 

Semler served as the Tulsa County treasurer for 25 years and as an assistant district attorney for 10 years prior, according to a Tuesday news release. 

Current Chief Deputy John Fothergill will serve as acting treasurer, and staff member Summer McKerrell will serve in his place until a special election is held to elect Semler's successor. 

"(Semler) is the longest serving Treasurer in Tulsa County’s history and I personally, along with his staff, cannot thank him enough for his leadership, integrity, professionalism and dedication to the citizens of Tulsa County," Fothergill said in the release. "Thanks to him, the public has experienced drastic operational cost savings, enjoyed a senior sales tax rebate program, can pay property taxes at temporary locations each year as well as electronically, and so much more.”

Semler's retirement will not cause any disruption to the department's services provided to the public, the release states, and his staff plans to continue with several remote cashiering opportunities with local banking partners throughout the county in the coming months. 

The Tulsa County treasurer is responsible for collecting taxes certified by the county assessor and for administering county funds, according to the release. 

A special election has not yet been scheduled. According to state statute, Gov. Kevin Stitt has 30 days from the date of Semler’s effective retirement date to announce the date of the special election, the release states. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

