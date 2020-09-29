Tulsa County treasurer—the longest serving in history—retires

After 35 years of service to the residents of Tulsa County, Dennis Semler will retire effective Wednesday.

Semler served as the Tulsa County treasurer for 25 years and as an assistant district attorney for 10 years prior, according to a Tuesday news release.

Current Chief Deputy John Fothergill will serve as acting treasurer, and staff member Summer McKerrell will serve in his place until a special election is held to elect Semler's successor.

"(Semler) is the longest serving Treasurer in Tulsa County’s history and I personally, along with his staff, cannot thank him enough for his leadership, integrity, professionalism and dedication to the citizens of Tulsa County," Fothergill said in the release. "Thanks to him, the public has experienced drastic operational cost savings, enjoyed a senior sales tax rebate program, can pay property taxes at temporary locations each year as well as electronically, and so much more.”

Semler's retirement will not cause any disruption to the department's services provided to the public, the release states, and his staff plans to continue with several remote cashiering opportunities with local banking partners throughout the county in the coming months.