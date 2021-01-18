Tulsa County treasurer, clerk, to begin operating out of new county office building Tuesday

In the past, Willis said, it’s not been unusual for people to wander into his office in the courthouse looking to file construction permits or to conduct other county business, and he has had to send them to another building blocks away.

“You’re going to have anything court-related in the courthouse complex, and you're going to have anything else county government-related in our administration building here, so it will be a big win, I think, for everybody and make things a lot simpler,” Willis said.

In a related project, the county will spend $3.7 million to reconfigure the office space being vacated on the south side of the courthouse so it can be used for court services.

The jury room, currently in the basement of the north side of the courthouse, will move to the second floor space currently occupied by the Assessor’s Office. Court Services and Alternative Court will move to the first floor, and the Public Defender’s Office will move from leased space downtown to the third floor.

The two projects are being funded primarily with voter-approved funds from the Vision Tulsa sales tax package.

