Tulsa County treasurer, clerk, to begin operating out of new county office building Tuesday

The Tulsa County clerk and treasurer will begin operating out of the county’s new administration building on Tuesday.
“It will be a much better facility overall for our customers, our employees, and parking is so much better for our customers,” said County Clerk Michael Willis.
The new administration building is the old Community Care building, 218 W. Sixth St., diagonally across the street from the Tulsa County Courthouse. The county paid approximately $11 million for the building in 2017 and has spent $23 million to repair and renovate it.
The County Clerk’s Office will be on the seventh floor, while the County Assessor’s Office will be on the eighth floor.
Visitors enter from the north side of the building, on Sixth Street. Public parking is available directly south of the building. Street parking is also available.
Visitors to the building must wear masks and social distance at all times.
“We are so happy to be in a new space with more room and a cleaner atmosphere,” said acting Treasurer John Fothergill. “We think Tulsa County citizens will enjoy the new space, as well.”
Willis said that when the move is completed in March, nearly all noncourt-related county departments will be housed in the nine-story building.
In the past, Willis said, it’s not been unusual for people to wander into his office in the courthouse looking to file construction permits or to conduct other county business, and he has had to send them to another building blocks away.
“You’re going to have anything court-related in the courthouse complex, and you're going to have anything else county government-related in our administration building here, so it will be a big win, I think, for everybody and make things a lot simpler,” Willis said.
In a related project, the county will spend $3.7 million to reconfigure the office space being vacated on the south side of the courthouse so it can be used for court services.
The jury room, currently in the basement of the north side of the courthouse, will move to the second floor space currently occupied by the Assessor’s Office. Court Services and Alternative Court will move to the first floor, and the Public Defender’s Office will move from leased space downtown to the third floor.
The two projects are being funded primarily with voter-approved funds from the Vision Tulsa sales tax package.