Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to use COVID-19 funds to complete its own 911 call center

“So when we had a COVID-positive individual, everybody had to go on quarantine that may or may not have come into contact with that individual,” he said. “With our small amount of numbers, you can see where that had a huge negative impact on our operations at the 911 center.

“From a pandemic standpoint, it is not constructed in such a manner that provides for social distancing or cross contamination. At any given time on the floor, there are 35 or 40 people, and you’re all talking.”

The Sheriff’s Office said four of its 911 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and that another 12 have been sent home to quarantine due to possible COVID exposure.

Four emergency response providers operate in the city’s Public Safety Center: Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa Fire Department, EMSA and the Sheriff’s Office.

Nineteen Sheriff’s Office employees work at the city’s 911 center, with five or six typically there each shift.

From July 1, 2019, through June 30, Sheriff’s Office 911 center employees handled 75,142 calls for county assistance, 9,629 of which were 911 calls.

Regalado said an added benefit of the new 911 center is that it could be used by other communities should the need arise.