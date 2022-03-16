Tulsa County Sheriff's Office cameras would provide limited but critical information, officials say

The camera system that the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office plans to install in unincorporated parts of the county will provide clear images of vehicles and their license plates, but that’s about where the data gathering ends.

“It’s just a still photo. It’s really just a photo of the car,” said Holly Beilin, a spokeswoman for Flock Safety, the company providing the cameras. “It’s not even a video.”

Beilin’s remarks were not intended to downplay the significance of the cameras but to allay fears that installing them would be a step toward creating a Big Brother network of nonstop surveillance.

“Usually the way we position them, it’s only capturing the back of the car,” Beilin said.

Tulsa County commissioners approved a contract with Flock Safety on Monday on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office. Under the terms of the one-year agreement, the Sheriff's Office will partner with the National Police Foundation on a study of the “efficacy of license plate reader technology.”

The Sheriff’s Office will receive 25 cameras at no cost. Should the office decide to continue using the technology after the pilot program ends, it will cost $2,500 per camera per year with a one-time $250 installation fee for each camera.

“We were always looking at ways that we could utilize technology in what we do to better reduce crimes in neighborhoods and where people live,” said TCSO spokeswoman Casey Roebuck. “And I think this is a great asset in terms of doing that because we are able to have basically 24/7 surveillance of areas where we know we need it.”

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to determine where the cameras will be installed, but they are expected to be up and operating within four to six weeks.

Roebuck said the ultimate goal would be to link into similar camera systems all over the region.

“If you have our 25 cameras linked in with all these other cameras, you are creating basically this web throughout the entire community where we can exchange information and help each other out with the ultimate goal of catching people who are committing crimes,” Roebuck said.

“So that is why we thought the system was at least worth trying out and seeing how it goes.”

Beilin said five or six law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma are using Flock Safety cameras. The company’s software is integrated into state and national crime databases to identify vehicles law enforcement agencies are looking to find.

“They can get it (alerts) on their patrol car; they can get it on their phone; they can get it on their laptop,” Beilin said. “We call that a hot list alert.”

The cameras do not have facial recognition technology, nor are they used to search for expired tags or to assist in the repossession of vehicles, Beilin said.

“It’s really purely to solve crime,” she said. “That is really all it does.”

Roebuck said that in addition to preventing crime and tracking down suspected criminals, the technology can be used to help search for people during Amber Alerts or other emergencies.

“We don’t want residents to feel like we are just trying to monitor law-abiding citizens, because that is not the case; we are trying to protect law-abiding citizens,” Roebuck said.

The launch of the pilot program comes as the Tulsa Police Department moves toward implementation of a Real Time Information Center. That program would use video cameras to monitor high-crime areas in the city.

City officials are expected to meet with residents in the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue neighborhood before the end of the month to discuss possibly installing cameras there.

