Tulsa County sheriff says he doesn't think Trump's responsible for last week's violence at Capitol

The sheriff pointed to other government officials, such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., whom he said “provided reinforcement for protesting and making people feel uncomfortable” during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, though he provided no specific example.

“In and of itself, can that be construed as inciting violence? No, I don’t think so,” Regalado said. “But the same thing is being made of what Trump said, so you can see the hypocrisy there.

"My point … is that again, you cannot let that group-think and those words work you into such a furor that you are going to go and protest and it ultimately ends up in violence.

“You have to think individually and think, ‘What is right? What is wrong?’ and go by that. And I think if we do that, then comments made by politicians or celebrities or what have you aren’t going to control and dictate what happens from a protesting standpoint.”

Regalado said he supports Americans’ right to peacefully assemble to express their views, but he said nothing good ever comes from protests that turn violent.

“In fact, I think you take several steps back on any progress you may have made regardless of what the original protest was about,” he said.