Tulsa County Sheriff defends speaking engagements

"I had to look it up," he said, adding he didn't read much before concluding QAnon was not for him.

Still, Regalado said he will not stop speaking at such events, in uniform or out.

"There's nothing secretive about what I say," he said. "I don't back away from it. (The uniform) is reflective of my job and who I represent."

Some object to Regalado appearing in uniform at events such as last summer's Trump rally and the Broken Arrow convention. It is not illegal, but as he readily admits, it does raise concerns about appropriateness.

This is especially true for events that are not only clearly political but partisan.

Regalado, a Republican, says he hates politics and his speeches are not partisan. He says the "law should not care if you're Republican or Democrat."

But his remarks often include disparaging references to Democratic President Joe Biden and the "radical left."

"My answer to that is what exactly did I say that you disagree with?" Regalado said. "I'd like to know, because I think I could address that."