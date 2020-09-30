 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa County Republicans join 'Drive for 45' event

Tulsa County Republicans join 'Drive for 45' event

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump Rally (copy)

President Donald Trump pumps his fist while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

 Ian Maule Tulsa World file

Tulsa County Republicans will have a #Drivefor45 "rolling rally" from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event is part of the National Drag the Interstate Event, and will begin in the vicinity of U.S. 169 and East 81st St.

Participants are encouraged to display support for President Donald Trump — the 45th president — with some of those involved expected to head down the Turner Turnpike to the state Capitol.

Contact Republican Party of Tulsa County Chairman Bob Jack at 918-521-9018 for information.

Featured video

Gallery: Images from President Trump's rally in Tulsa

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sen. Lankford defends Trump comments on transfer of power
Politics

Sen. Lankford defends Trump comments on transfer of power

  • Updated

Sen. Lankford said it was the “height of hypocrisy” to push Trump to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if necessary in January since Democrats challenged the outcome of the 2000 presidential election all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News