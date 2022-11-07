 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa County prosecutor, special judge in tight race for district judgeship

Two Tulsa County judge candidates continue to general election

Complete coverage of the 2022 midterm elections

 

A Tulsa County prosecutor and a special judge were running a tight race Tuesday in the general election for a district judge seat.

In a turn since the primary election, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray was ahead of Special Judge Tanya Wilson by a 1,712-vote margin with 260 of 261 precincts reporting late Tuesday. 

Of about 169,000 total votes cast for the 12th judicial office of Oklahoma's District 14, Gray had received 85,312 votes, or 50.51%, and Wilson had received 83,600 votes, or 49.49%. 

In the three-candidate primary election in June, Wilson won 44.3% of the vote and Gray had 39.7%. Private attorney Todd Tucker received 16%.

The candidates competed in the nonpartisan race to replace retiring Tulsa County District Judge Martha Rupp Carter. 

With 11 years of experience as an assistant district attorney, Gray currently heads the homicide team of the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office and has gone to trial 94 times, with cases including 56 homicides.

Wilson, who also has an 11-year background at the District Attorney's Office, has served as a special judge over preliminary hearings for two years. She was previously head of the Juvenile Division of the county prosecutor's office. 

Gray

Wilson

