Tulsa County prosecutor ekes out win over special judge in tight race for district judgeship

A Tulsa County prosecutor eked out a win Tuesday in a tight race against a special judge in the general election for a district judge seat.

In a turn since the primary election, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray bested Special Judge Tanya Wilson by a 1,630-vote margin with all precincts reporting.

Of about 169,540 total votes cast for the 12th judicial office of Oklahoma’s District 14, Gray had 85,585 votes, or 50.48%, and Wilson had 83,955 votes, or 49.52%.

In the three-candidate primary election in June, Wilson won 44.3% of the vote and Gray had 39.7%. Private attorney Todd Tucker received 16%.

The candidates competed in the nonpartisan race to replace retiring Tulsa County District Judge Martha Rupp Carter.

With 11 years of experience as an assistant district attorney, Gray currently heads the homicide team of the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office and has gone to trial 94 times, with cases including 56 homicides.

Wilson, who also has an 11-year background at the District Attorney’s Office, has served as a special judge over preliminary hearings for two years. She was previously head of the Juvenile Division of the county prosecutor’s office.