Tulsa County makes Cares Act funds available for past-due utility bills

“What we are finding is, certainly there are folks who have lost (their entire) income, but some have lost part of their income,” Simonson said. “So now they are in the real bind: What do I pay? Maybe they pay their rent and they pay their utilities, but they don’t have money for food? Or they pay for their food, and they don’t have money for their utilities.”

Applicants must complete a self-certification form that includes the amount and account number for each past-due bill. Funding is capped at $1,000 per applicant.

“The nonprofits do the initial vetting and screening, makes sure the application is complete and can be funded, and then they send that to the Tulsa Community Foundation, and they in turn pay the utility company directly for the citizen on the account information that the citizen provided.”

Phil Lakin, CEO of Tulsa Community Foundation, said serving as fiscal sponsor for the project was an easy decision for the organization.