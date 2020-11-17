Tulsa County Industrial Authority sues to terminate its lease with Jazz Hall of Fame over alleged failed payments

The Tulsa County Industrial Authority has filed a lawsuit in Tulsa County District Court seeking to terminate its lease with the Jazz Hall of Fame after the organization allegedly failed to pay TCIA $8,474 in past due taxes and utilities.

The lawsuit also alleges that the Jazz Hall of Fame fell so far behind in its utility payments that electricity to the building was turned off on Oct. 19.

The Jazz Hall leases the Union Depot at First Street and Cincinnati Avenue, a facility bought and refurbished by the county with $4 million in Vision 2025 funds. It pays no rent.

“The Jazz Hall entity has defaulted on its lease by failure to pay the obligations required by the lease,” TCIA attorney John Weidman said in a press release.

The Tulsa County Industrial Authority, which is made up of the three county commissioners, has been clashing with the Jazz Hall of Fame over unpaid bills for nearly a decade.

In 2012, a $3,882 check to the Industrial Authority to cover half a year of insurance on the Union Depot arrived months late and then bounced. Later that year, the Industrial Authority twice gave the Jazz Hall more time to pay the $75,000 in past-due bills.