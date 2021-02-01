Tulsa County has $13 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds left to distribute

Tulsa County officials charged with distributing $113.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds are down to the last $13 million.

County Commissioner Ron Peters said the county likely will retain about half of the remaining funds for county expenses and distribute the rest to Tulsa Emergency Management Agency, Tulsa Health Department, Expo Square and Tulsa Economic Development Corp. to cover COVID-19 relief efforts.

County officials are still gathering information from those entities and will prioritize the needs once they have a final list.

“Whatever we split between the county and the programs, it gets eaten up pretty fast,” Peters said. “But on the other hand, … nonprofits for food and small businesses are still not running anywhere near at capacity.”

The nearly $114 million the county has been distributing is part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act approved by Congress in late March.

Under the initial guidelines for the program, the funds had to be allocated by the county and spent by the recipient by Dec. 30, but those rules were modified, giving recipients until the end of 2021 to spend the money.