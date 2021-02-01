Tulsa County has $13 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds left to distribute

Tulsa County officials charged with distributing $113.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds are down to the last $13 million.
County Commissioner Ron Peters said the county likely will retain about half of the remaining funds for county expenses and distribute the rest to Tulsa Emergency Management Agency, Tulsa Health Department, Expo Square and Tulsa Economic Development Corp. to cover COVID-19 relief efforts.
County officials are still gathering information from those entities and will prioritize the needs once they have a final list.
“Whatever we split between the county and the programs, it gets eaten up pretty fast,” Peters said. “But on the other hand, … nonprofits for food and small businesses are still not running anywhere near at capacity.”
The nearly $114 million the county has been distributing is part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act approved by Congress in late March.
Under the initial guidelines for the program, the funds had to be allocated by the county and spent by the recipient by Dec. 30, but those rules were modified, giving recipients until the end of 2021 to spend the money.
Peters said he expects that approximately half of the $13 million will be placed in the county general fund to be used as deemed appropriate by the county Budget Board. The Budget Board does not have to use the funds for COVID-19-related expenses, Peters said, because the county has already spent more than that amount out of its general fund to cover COVID-19-related expenses, all of which are eligible for reimbursement under the CARES Act.
“You can pay yourself back for administrative costs that were COVID-19-related that weren’t budgeted,” Peters said. “We have identified $12 million or $13 million that fell into that category, so really that whole $13 million we’re talking about is reimbursement that could be kept by the county based on the CARES guidelines.”
But the needs are too great to take that approach, Peters said. The Tulsa Health Department is expected to require more funding as it ramps up the COVID-19 vaccination process, and the Tulsa Economic Development Corp. continues to receive inquiries from small businesses and nonprofits looking for assistance.
The TEDC is administering the county’s RESET program, which has provided $45 million in forgivable loans to small businesses and nearly $15 million in grants to nonprofits.
“We can’t determine at this point what we’re going to use the money for, other than we know there are more needs than money,” Peters said.
RESET — which stands for Resources to Empower Small Enterprises for Tomorrow — was by far the largest recipient of county CARES Act funds, followed by the Tulsa Housing Authority, which received $9 million for its eviction relief program. Other major recipients were Expo Square ($4.7 million), Tulsa Health Department ($3.9 million) and the Sheriff’ Office ($2.8 million).
The Board of County Commissioners approved funding for more than 50 entities totaling $104.8 million, nearly all of which has been spent or will be by the end of this year. Approximately $4 million was returned to the county by organizations that did not spend all of their allotments.
Terry Simonson, the county’s CARES project manager, said funding recipients are required to provide purchase orders, payroll records and other applicable receipts to prove that the funds were spent as intended.
Peters said he was proud of the county’s work to get the CARES Act funding out in a timely manner but stressed that organizations such as the Tulsa Housing Authority, TEDC and others were invaluable in making the program a success.
“No one at the county had any, any experience in handing out money to anyone — nonprofit or anyone else. We just have enough money to pay our own budget,” Peters said. “The fact that we could get organized and get this done — spend $100 million in nine months’ time — for people who needed it the most, I think is amazing.
“I would say: ‘Thank you, community, for helping us and guiding us to get this money to where it is most needed.’”
